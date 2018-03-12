25% or less - You will be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Conditions of Employment:

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job;

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959;

You may be required to serve a probationary period;

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required;

Subject to a background/security investigation.



Physical Requirements: The work is sedentary. Typically, the employee may sit comfortably to perform portions of work. However, there is periodic walking, standing, bending, carrying of light items such as: research records, instructional materials, books, manuals, and laptop computer. No special physical demands are required to perform the work; however, travel forms a significant component of the program.

To qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/15/2018.: Applicants who are current, permanent Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-13 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-12. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 showing your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials.Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for reinstatement and current employees applying under the Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA).You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-12 in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to: analyzing, evaluating and providing advice and consultation on research compliance issues, adhering to VA documentation standards, record keeping practices, document storage and retrieval procedures; analyzing directives and policy guidance; resolving research compliance problems; performing analytical studies and interpretation of results to coordinate the evaluation of research compliance programs; making clear and convincing presentations; explaining/ justifying recommendations; advising administrators; responding to inquiries; and preparing reports.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.A full year of work is 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited based on time spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.

Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript to receive credit for that education.

Receiving Service Credit or Earning Annual (Vacation) Leave: Federal Employees earn annual leave at a rate (4, 6 or 8 hours per pay period) which is based on the number of years they have served as a Federal employee. VA may offer newly-appointed Federal employee's credit for their job-related non-federal experience or active duty uniformed military service. This credited service can be used in determining the rate at which they earn annual leave. Such credit must be requested and approved prior to the appointment date and is not guaranteed.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation (a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location) and be found well-qualified. Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/.



The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



It is the policy of the VA to not deny employment to those that have faced financial hardships or periods of unemployment.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



Special Employment Consideration: VA encourages persons with disabilities to apply, including those eligible for hiring under 5 CFR 213.3102(u), Schedule A, Appointment of persons with disabilities [i.e., intellectual disabilities, severe physical disabilities, or psychiatric disabilities], and/or Disabled veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more. Contact the Agency Contact for information on how to apply under this appointment authority via the Selective Placement Coordinator.



Veterans and Transitioning Service Members: Please visit the VA for Vets site for career-search tools for Veterans seeking employment at VA, career development services for our existing Veterans, and coaching and reintegration support for military service members.



For more information on the "Who may apply" eligibility requirements, please refer to the OHRM Status Candidates and Other Candidate Definitions document.



If you are unable to apply online view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In describing your experience, please be clear and specific. We will not make assumptions regarding your experience.



After you have met the minimum qualifications and been referred you will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position:

Knowledge of qualitative and quantitative data analysis techniques;

Knowledge and experience in electronic data capture methods such as MS InfoPath and web-based collaborative platforms such as MS SharePoint;

Skillful in translating data and analysis into meaningful and actionable information;

Knowledge and experience in analyzing complex data sets from multiple sources using statistical software;

Possessing excellent written and verbal skills with ability to communicate statistical concepts and results in understandable language in reports, briefings and presentations;

Demonstrating skill with relational database technologies such as Microsoft Access and Microsoft SQL Server.