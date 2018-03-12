Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

US Citizenship is required.

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by background investigation.

Direct Deposit of pay is required.

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt.

Specialized experience is that which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. Specialized experience for this position includes but is not limited to: demonstrated experience that reflects having served as a subject matter expert pertaining to advanced KM concepts, processes, tools, foundation technologies, methodologies, Internet/Intranet KM applications and best KM practices; experience using analytical and evaluative methods and techniques and skill in the use of tools for program evaluation and participatory appraisals; experience utilizing social media and communications technology to support peer-to-peer learning and exchanges as applicable to grassroots development partners; and, experience utilizing program management principles, processes, methods and techniques. Demonstrated experience must also reflect an understanding of international development and grassroots efforts and a familiarity with the social, geographic, political, and economic history, culture, and environment of Latin American and the Caribbean region. In addition, demonstrated experience leading or supervising Federal and contractor staff including: providing technical advice and guidance; defining and establishing objectives; identifying alternative approaches; overseeing acquisition functions; and formulating and evaluating solutions is required.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Only experience obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.

Telework Suitability:

The duties of this position are suitable for occasional telework and the selectee may be allowed to telework with supervisor approval and if they meet the eligibility criterion in the 2010 Telework Act.



Stipulations of Employment:



Selection may require completion of a 1-year supervisory or managerial probationary period.



If selected, you will be required to file a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450).



Work Schedule:



This position allows for a flexible work schedule.



Miscellaneous:



IAF uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, please visit http://www.uscis.gov/e-verify.



This position is being advertised concurrently with vacancy announcement #IAF-18-MP-10143754JS using Merit Promotion procedures. If interested, refer to that announcement to determine if you meet merit promotion requirements and can apply to that announcement. NOTE: You must apply separately to each announcement in order to be considered under both.



This vacancy announcement may be used to fill similar positions within 90 days.



If selection is made below the full performance level, promotion up to the full performance level may be made without further competition. However, promotion(s) will depend on the performance of the incumbent and are not guaranteed.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, qualified candidates will be assigned to a quality category. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. The categories for this announcement are defined as: Best-Qualified, Well-Qualified, and Qualified. Your resume and supporting documentation will then be used to determine if you are qualified for this job. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



