Please refer to "Conditions of Employment."

Must be U.S. Citizens or U.S. Nationals

The experience may have been gained in either the public, private sector or volunteer service. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/day/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your resume.

Conducting research, evaluating collection, and performing analysis on cyber intelligence topics; AND

Applying cyber counterintelligence (CI) regulations, policies and programs; AND

Providing research and evaluation on cyber-derived intelligence information to determine the operational capabilities and effectiveness of foreign intelligence entities

For the, you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes:

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- Relocation expenses will NOT be paid.

- This is a non-bargaining unit position.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



- A one year trial period may be required.

- Must have, or be able to obtain and maintain, a Top Secret security clearance based on a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

- Must be eligible for Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) access.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency.

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Technical, Analytical, Communication. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, A, B, or C depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Although the veteran's preference requirements of Title 5 do not apply to this Title 50 appointment authority, it is OIA's policy that meeting the "veterans' preference" criteria ("preference-eligible") shall be considered a positive factor in OIA's selection process. In all cases, preference-eligibles on the certificate(s) will be considered. However, preference-eligibles do not "float" to the top of the list of referred candidates nor have extra points added to any numerical score, and selection of a non-preference-eligible does not require "passover" procedures.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview.



