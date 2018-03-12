Occasional travel - Periodic travel may be required.

Eligibility for this position will be based upon a clear showing that the applicant has had experience of the scope and quality sufficient to effectively carry out the duties and assignments of the position. Additionally, applicants must meet the basic education requirement to be eligible for consideration for this position.

To meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position, you must show that you possess all of the Professional/Technical Qualifications (PTQs) listed and meet the basic education requirement for this position. Basic education requirement for the 1550 series: :Bachelor's degree in computer sciencebachelor's degree with 30 semester hours in a combination of mathematics, statistics, and computer science. At least 15 of the 30 semester hours must have included any combination of statistics and mathematics that included differential and integral calculus. All academic degrees and course work must be from accredited or pre-accredited institutions.Applicants must address each of the PTQs via the on-line application process. A narrative description of 1-2 pages per PTQ is sufficient. Each response should include a brief summary of the applicant’s experience in relation to the specific PTQ and specific examples of accomplishments. Applicants should clearly show experience, knowledge and skill of the scope and quality sufficient to effectively carry out the duties of the position.PTQ 1. Demonstrated broad experience in data management, data analytics, and leading technical change by improving operations of complex and distributed systems through innovations in solution architecture. This includes experience with large scale data collection and dissemination efforts that have a broad impact on computing operations and promoting an agile and flexible computing infrastructure that can accommodate changes in technology as well as organizational changes.PTQ 2. Demonstrated research experience in the application of computer science relevant to effectively translate business needs into operational systems requirements for a complex organization. This may include experience in designing original solutions to complex problems and directing new or evolving technology programs that respond to national needs.PTQ 3. Demonstrated record of accomplishment in leading high-performance solution architecture and software engineering teams toward the successful attainment of challenging business system modernization goals that impact mission critical computing systems.Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of the announcement.Applications should be submitted on-line through usajobs.gov.

This position has an education requirement. Please submit a copy of your transcripts to document that you have met the education requirement. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted in the application package, however official transcripts will be required prior to a final offer of employment. You may list degree and/or course information to satisfy the basic education requirement. Applicants who do not meet the basic education requirement will be automatically disqualified from consideration.



Special Instructions for Foreign Education: Qualifying education from colleges and universities in foreign countries must be evaluated in terms of equivalency to that acquired in U.S. colleges and universities. Applicants educated in whole or in part in foreign countries must submit sufficient evidence, including transcripts, to an accredited private organization for an equivalency evaluation of course work and degree. A listing of these accredited organizations can be found on the Department of Education's website - http://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/workrecog.doc. You must provide a copy of the letter containing the results of the equivalency evaluation with a course by course listing along with your application. Failure to provide such documentation when requested will result in lost consideration. Eligibility for this position will be based upon a clear showing that the applicant has had experience of the scope and quality sufficient to effectively carry out the duties and assignments of the position. Additionally, applicants must meet the basic education requirement to be eligible for consideration for this position.

This position is covered under the Ethics in Government Act, which requires comprehensive financial disclosures from employees. The appointee will be required to file a Public Financial Disclosure Report (SF-278) within 30 days of their appointment, annually thereafter and upon termination of Federal Government employment.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated by a panel of Senior Executives to determine the degree to which they possess the mandatory Professional/Technical Qualifications (PTQs).



You will be evaluated on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments, experience and education. Highly qualified candidates may undergo an interview and a reference check. The Executive Resources Board will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the appointing authority.

