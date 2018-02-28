Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Administrative Assistant, Executive Education and Business Law Scholars - Georgetown University Law Center

Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings — and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetown Law is an exceptional institution in an enviable location. Students come here from all over the world to study international or tax law, environmental or health care law (just a few of our specialties). They come here for our top-ranked clinics. Most of all, they come because this is the place where theory and practice meet. At Georgetown, students learn the law in the place where laws are made.

The Administrative Assistant for Executive Education and Business Law Scholars assists with all aspects of the Business Skills programming, the developing Business Law Scholars Program, and the developing Executive Education program processes. Reporting jointly to the Director of the Business Skills Program and the Assistant Dean for Executive Education and Innovation, the Administrative Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Director and Assistant Dean Support

Manages the Director's and Assistant Dean's calendars.

Manages travel itineraries and makes travel arrangements, to include processing expense reports and business related credit card payments.

Answers phone calls, emails, and correspondence; and prepares internal and external documents.

Maintains an organized system of documents and correspondence.

Orders office supplies as needed.

Department Events

Organizes Business Skills, Business Law Scholars, and Executive Education receptions and events by reserving rooms, coordinating catering, coordinating speakers and presenters; and makes travel arrangements for participants.

Prepares invitations and manages RSVPs, maintaining statistical counts of attendees and providing other analytical data for the Director and Assistant Dean.

Coordinates with other Law Center and Georgetown University Offices to schedule and execute events.

Participates in the preparation for and execution of events, arranging speaker and presenter gifts as needed.

Marketing

Assists with the production of certain print, web and social media marketing materials.

Works with the Director and Assistant Dean on web and social media marketing, as well as branding for the Business Skills, Business Law Scholars and Executive Education programs.

Business Law Scholars (BLS)

Assists with the production of certain print and online program materials.

Manages and organizes the BLS application process and application materials.

Coordinates and assists with projects, events, and activities for the Business Law Scholars cohort.

Communicates with BLS cohort as directed.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Familiarity with Microsoft development skills, in particular Office and Excel

Ability to compile and analyze data

Ability to maintain confidentiality with sensitive information and to work with a wide range of people including students, alumni, faculty, and administrators

Excellent organizational skills, detail orientation, comfort with multi-tasking, and superior interpersonal and technological skills

Excellent verbal and written skills

Ability to represent Georgetown Law and the University in the best possible way to internal and external audiences

Preferred qualifications

3 of years of administrative, customer service, or event-planning work experience

Working knowledge of web development technologies and emerging social media

