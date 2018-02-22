Job Category : Classified Staff

Working hours :

Salary : Starting in low $40,000s; commensurate with education and experience.

Web Announcement :

Records Office Manager



The George Mason University, Department of Police and Public Safety invites applications for a Records Office Manager to oversee the departments records management operations and public counter. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: This position provides administrative service in the Central Records Office, as well as for the public. Applicants should be comfortable performing in a fast-paced office environment, while carrying out traditional clerical and complex administrative duties as a Records Manager, and possess excellent organizational skills. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Management of confidential police records, data entry, compliance submissions to Virginia State Police and the Department of Motor Vehicles, expungements, subpoenas, and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) processing;

Handling the annual management of records according to guidelines from the Library of Virginia, payment processing, contract billing, and reconciliations;

Project support to command staff and other units as needed;

Various ad hoc administrative tasks; and

Responsible for handling telecommunication and electronic access matters, assisting with the department website, and building work orders.

Bachelors Degree or equivalent combination of experience and education.

Experience with law enforcement and/or police records;

Knowledge of law enforcement records management principles, procedures, and the proper dissemination of reports;

Knowledge of eVA procurement system and purchasing procedures;

Experience with WordPress website content management system; and

Familiarity with PowerDetail software/program.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application at http://jobs.gmu.edu/ and attach a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason! People choose to work at George Mason University for many reasons, and there are even more reasons why they stay for a career including the excitement of being part of a vibrant academic and professional community, surrounded by people whose ideas are shaping tomorrows news! Mason embodies many things, but underlying it all is a commitment to flexibility, creativity, autonomy, and making a difference. Add that to a robust benefits package, a commitment to flexibility as well as work/life options, the opportunity for personal and professional development and you have a career in balance at Mason! Enrollment is over 32,000, with students studying in over 198 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William. George Mason University Where Innovation Is Tradition!

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date : 2018-03-23