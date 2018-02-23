Job Category : Classified Staff

System Imaging Technician



George Mason University, Information Technology Services (ITS) - located on the Fairfax, Va., campusâ€”invites applications for a Systems Imaging Technician position within the Classroom and Lab Technologies, Computing Services team. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities:



This position will directly support the teaching and learning environments of George Mason University. The primary responsibility of this position is to build and maintain the software installed on all classroom and lab computer systems. You will work with a team of peers to maintain a software package library, troubleshoot classroom computing hardware, and assist with the transition to a Citrix based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure.



Required Qualifications





Associate degree in Information Technology, Management Information Systems, Computer Science, or Equivalent Field; or equivalent combination of education and experience;

Demonstrated knowledge of Microsoft Windows administration;

Demonstrated in-depth experience in software imaging and distribution;

Demonstrated, progressively responsible experience with technical computing support environments; and

Experience troubleshooting network connectivity and network configuration.



Preferred Qualifications





Demonstrated knowledge of software and image deployment systems, preferably Microsoft SCCM;

Desktop scripting knowledge such as JavaScript, VB script, or PowerShell;

Experience with desktop or enterprise computer security; and

Practical knowledge managing and supporting Virtual Machines and Virtual Desktops, preferably in a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure such as Citrix Xendesktop or VMware Horizon.



Salary commensurate with education and experience.



George Mason University is a great place to work where employees are given an opportunity to develop skills and expand horizons. We have tuition waivers; telecommuting (typically one day a week) and flextime schedules; facilities that will meet your physical fitness needs; and the campus environment is dynamic and ethnically and culturally diverse.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 01820z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online staff application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information to include email address and phone number.

