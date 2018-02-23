DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

DCS is looking for a Information Assurance Specialist for a Product Manager at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. The Specialist will be responsible for development of, and compliance with, all Information Assurance (IA) related policy, accreditations, guidance, and training for PM products.Also responsible for interpreting Federal Government, Department of Defense (DOD), Department of the Army (DA), Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), and local Information Assurance and security guidance, directives, and tasking's.Essential Job Functions:Develops, promulgates, and monitors compliance with policies, methods and procedures pertaining to the Army Information Assurance Program (AIAP) for the Product Manager.Responsible for preparing and implementing the Information Systems (IS) accreditation program IAW the Department of Defense Information Assurance Certification, Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS), Certificates of Networthiness (CoN), including all reports required by the DoD Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACAP), the Risk Management Framework (RMF) and the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA).Includes development of accreditation packages that conform to the prevailing DOD and DA regulatory guidance and preparing all required accreditation and approval documents. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor degree with 8 years of cybersecurity or information assurance experience in or in support of a DoD IT environment and DoD Systems. CISSP certification required.Must have an active DoD Top Secret clearance.Knowledge of Information Security and Auditing.Knowledge of Federal, DoD, and U.S. Army Guidance.Experience with general Information Assurance Tools.