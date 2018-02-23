Instrumentation Engineering Technician (Mechanical/CAD)

Essential Job Functions:

Generate mechanical drawings, using Creo Paremetric 4.0, in accordance with the Task Team Operating Procedures.

Update existing designs or development of new designs.

Fabricate, assemble, repair, install, remove, modify, demodification, configure, checkout and document Government- or Contractor-manufactured hardware or 3-D models for Task Team systems

Review drawings for accuracy, dimensions, parts call-out, standards call-outs (e.g. Mil-Std or ASME standard), material call-outs, interference checking, and hole alignment.

Operate, characterize and maintain re3D Gigabot III 3-D printer.

Attend weekly Government customer Code Instrumentation Planning Meetings to keep up-to-date with aircraft instrumentation plans.

Gather technical data including design requirements, time frames, deadlines, and hardware requirements necessary to complete a desired aircraft modification or to request technical clarifications.

Provide summaries of activities in the Monthly Progress / Status Report.

Document all related to the aforementioned responsibilities.

Interface with all levels of the various IPTs, Military Commands, COMSEC Office and other NAWCWD organizations.

Participate in meetings with contractor and government personnel to resolve scheduling, planning, technical and other issues.

Contribute to organizational process improvement activities and task team internal reviews.

Initiate your professional development and maintaining an up-to-date understanding of all Aircraft Instrumentation project requirements and NAWCWD processes as defined in applicable documentation.

Undertake non-local travel, domestic and foreign, in support of required tasking.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

High school/GED diploma plus 12+ years of experience performing mechanical design using Wildfire and/or Creo Parametric 4.0 software is required.

Must have a final, active clearance.

Desired Skills:

20+ years of mechanical CAD design experience.

In-depth knowledge of CREO Parametric 4.0, Wildfire and/or Pro-Engineer software applications.

In-depth knowledge of re3D Gigabot III 3-D Printer and its use in creating 3-D models.

