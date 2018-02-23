Responsible for providing Configuration Management (CM) and/or Data Management (DM) support to the F/A-18 & EA-18G IPT and for effectively identifying and managing technical data throughout the lifecycle of a Software Configuration Set (SCS).

Essential Job Functions:

Manage F/A-18 OPS databases.

Coordinate Development Change Review Boards (DCRBs) for disposition of anomalies and other software changes.

Track requirements and enter test planning data into the OPS database.

Develop test metrics and analysis reports.

Participate in technical reviews and audits.

Acquire, validate, process, track, maintain, secure and store contract and/or program data deliverables.

Prepare packages for customers to be shipped via FedEx.

Facilitate, track and maintain the development and approval of Statement of Limitations (SOLs) for Software Configuration Set (SCS) System Engineering books.

Facilitate, track and report the technical review of SCS System Engineering Books.

Interface closely with the Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) team to ensure Fleet requirements are being met.

Perform resource access tasking and activities.

Identify data management scheduling requirements to leadership in a timely manner.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer-related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

High School diploma/GED plus 8 years of related experience or an Associates plus 2 years or relevant experience.

Current security clearance is required.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office products, specifically Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Effectively communicate (oral and written) with tact and professionalism.

Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.

Self-motivated, requiring little to no direction, and who will actively seek out ways to improve processes and procedures.

DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

#internsandrecentgraduates