Job Title: DESIGN ENGINEER (MULTIPLE POSITIONS) Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $55,660.80 - $110,614.40 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia The Department of Environmental Services is seeking multiple experienced Design Engineers to work within their Engineering Bureau which provides full-scale, in-house surveying, design, and construction management services for public works capital improvement projects. These Engineers will be responsible for completing in-house design from concept planning to final design, and will work with consultants who perform design on select projects for multimodal transportation and/or associated stormwater drainage projects. The projects are complex, with competing interests and range from $100,000 to $5 million in overall costs and the work is performed in a constrained urban environment.The Design Engineer at the senior-level is expected to perform the specific duties listed below completely independently. The journey-level Engineer is expected to perform the specific duties listed below with limited guidance from their supervisor. The junior-level Engineer is expected to perform the specific duties listed below with significant guidance from their supervisor.Specific duties include:Selection Criteria:A Bachelor's degree in Engineering plus significant experience in the design of public works capital improvement projects using Autodesk Civil3D or similar CAD software in the areas of site planning, street design, storm water management, sanitary sewer design, water distribution or related areas.A Bachelor's degree in Engineering plus some experience in the design of public works capital improvement projects under the supervision of a Professional Engineer using Autodesk Civil3D or similar CAD software in the areas of site planning, street design, storm water management, sanitary sewer design, water distribution or related areas.A Bachelor's degree in Engineering plus experience using Autodesk Civil3D or similar CAD software.Experience may not be substituted for the Engineering Degree requirement. A Master's Degree in Civil Engineering may be substituted for one year of Engineering experience.: Preference may be given to candidates with one or more of the following:Additional Information: Work Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m, flexibility discussed upon hire.This position is part of a broadband, competency based pay plan which encompasses a variety of responsibility levels from junior (Engineer I) through senior (Engineer V) and for which the overall annual salary range is $55,660.80 - $110,614.40. Individuals appointed to positions in this pay plan will be appointed at a salary based on their experience and training and the nature of the work assigned. Within pay guidelines, pay plan participants are eligible for variable salary increases based on performance, growth in responsibilities, and employee development on a yearly basis.Employees that are registered as a Professional Engineer will be eligible for an additional pay premium of $2,600 annually.Each section of the application must be completed. A resume may be attached, however, it will not substitute for the completed application.