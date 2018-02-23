Job Title: ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY III Closing Date/Time: Continuous Salary: $94,140.80 - $143,832.00 Annually

Job Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington *METRO-accessible*, Virginia Note: This position may be under-filled as Assistant County Attorney II.



The appointee to this senior level position will provide legal services in a wide variety of practice areas particular to local government. The primary practice areas of this position are real property assessments and taxation matters (including erroneous assessments claims), complex tort matters, and EEO matters. The appointee to this position will handle litigation in these practice areas, and experience litigating in Virginia state and federal courts is strongly preferred.



The position is expected to function with limited supervision and requires comprehensive, in-depth knowledge of Virginia and federal laws and regulations relevant to local governments in general and county governments in particular. The abilities to organize, interpret and apply difficult legal principles, to analyze and address complex legal problems using sound professional judgment, and to establish and maintain effective working relationships with public officials, staff, and the general public are essential. Excellent research and writing skills are a must.





Selection Criteria: Minimum: A Juris Doctor from an accredited school of law, and at least three years of experience in the practice of Virginia law. Must be an active member in good standing with the Virginia State Bar.



Desirable: Preference may be given to candidates with previous employment with a Virginia city or county government, and prior litigation experience.



Additional Information: Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.



Assistant County Attorney II Salary range: $81,494.40 - $124,425.60 annually.



Completion of the Supplemental Questionnaire is required and a part of the application process for consideration for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to questions. Incomplete applications will not be considered.



