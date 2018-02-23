**THIS IS A FULL-TIME TEMPORARY POSITION**

The Division on Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education (DBASSE) focuses the knowledge, analytical tools, and methods of the behavioral and social sciences on some of the nation's most pressing issues in efforts to understand them and to contribute to their solution. Our areas of expertise include (but are not limited to) anthropology, child development, demography, economics, education, history, law, gerontology, linguistics, political science, psychology, sociology, and statistics.

The Committee on National Statistics (CNSTAT) was established in 1972 to improve the statistical methods and information on which public policy decisions are based.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Senior Program Assistant performs complex clerical and administrative duties for assigned program(s) or project(s) under minimal supervision. Coordinates logistical and administrative aspects of meetings. Writes, edits, and formats routine correspondence. Interfaces with committee members and performs duties involving committee activities. Plans administrative aspects of unit and committee, forum, and other types of meeting. May participate in research efforts including collection, assembly, and tabulation of data, as well as researching and summarizing literature. May guide work of program assistants and temporary staff.

Under minimal supervision, primary function is the performance of clerical and administrative tasks requiring the consideration of multiple variables to determine proper course of action. Secondary function may involve basic research activities. Uses pre-determined guidelines to assist in decision-making. Incumbent may lead and provide functional guidance to lower level support employees.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Performs routine and complex clerical and administrative tasks including word processing, copying, faxing, filing, answering and screening calls, writing and editing correspondence, and compiling and coordinating mailings. Creates, maintains, and updates records, databases, and files. May serve as timesheet coordinator.

2. Coordinates logistical arrangements for committee meetings, forums, workshops, etc. Assembles and reproduces agenda books and briefing materials. Provides administrative support for meetings. Coordinates travel and lodging arrangements. Selects menu and arranges for support services. Registers attendees. Provides assistance at meetings and resolves issues.

3. Performs basic research activities, including literature searches for staff and committee members. Gathers references. May participate in other research efforts including collection, assembly, and tabulation of data and summarizing literature.

4. Prepares vouchers and reviews and processes travel expense reports in compliance with applicable policies and procedures.

5. Inputs edits and proofreads reports. Formats text and publications. Coordinates with printers/publishers to have materials printed.

6. Responds to inquiries and follows-up on communications. Communicates with members, sponsors, or other external customers, answering questions and providing information.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite. Ability to plan and support extensive meeting activities. Ability to solve problems with supervisory consultation or by following procedures. Ability to prioritize work and the flexibility to change directions as the job dictates. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Good communication and interpersonal skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees.



