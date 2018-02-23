Job Description

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate with 1 year of related post-secondary training, and a minimum of five (5) years of experience in track and structures maintenance, track and structures maintenance training, or experience as an instructor in a closely related field is required. Training, teaching, or coaching experience is desirable.

License:

Possession of, or the ability to rapidly obtain a District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia Motor Vehicle Operator’s License issued from jurisdiction of residence.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this job. The employee must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Job Summary/Duties:

This position is responsible for developing, implementing, presenting and recording required track and structures (TRST) maintenance courses, which include courses related to the tasks of track equipment operation, track repair, track inspection and structural repair. Incumbent instructs in both classroom and field locations, using both theoretical and practical training methods, and evaluates and reports on the student’s progress throughout the course of instruction.

Develops and implements a training program for the Authority’s Track and Structures Maintenance Department, and revises as is necessary.

Conducts classroom and practical maintenance training for all equipment operators, inspectors, repairers, and supervisory personnel. Expounds upon Track Craft Theory. Demonstrates with applicable test instrumentation correct maintenance test procedures and evaluates student performance.

Certifies that employees have successfully completed required training programs, and are qualified to operate specific equipment and/or complete tasks required for the performance of their assigned duties.

Consults with department personnel to determine the effectiveness of the training and it’s compliance with prescribed maintenance procedures. Makes and implements appropriate additions or deletions to the training program using prescribed process.

Maintains current knowledge of modifications to the department’s equipment and implements these changes into the training program in a timely manner.

Consults with others, when necessary, to identify outside training courses, aids and other resources that would be beneficial to the track and structures training program. Collaborates with the department and other Authority offices in the preparation of training materials, and follows prescribed vetting process.

Uses a multi-facetted training approach, which may include lecture, demonstration, hands-on, and testing.

Prepares and maintains training aids, charts, view-graphs, equipment simulators and mock-ups representative of current equipment configurations. Coordinates the availability of classroom space, mock-ups and visual aid equipment at the time and place of the specific training programs.

Develops and administers promotional tests and reference guides for the track and structures personnel and also is available to review the performance test results with individual employees.

Develops and administers vacancy testing for prospective employees in coordination with Human Resources.

Reviews contract deliverables in coordination with the Track and Structures Department and the designated Contracting Officer’s Technical Representative (COTR). Evaluates the materials for completeness, adherence to the specification, and applicability to WMATA equipment.

Monitors and evaluates contractor training for new equipment or specialized technical procedures to ensure that the contractor complies with specifications.

Adapts and integrates contractor-provided materials into current training courses.

Conducts compliance courses such as Blood Borne Pathogens, Fatigue Management, and Terrorist Threat.

Researches and prepares technical and administrative reports in support of the operational objectives.

Supervises trainees while they are on the job. This includes ensuring compliance with WMATA directives, standard operating procedures, safety and operating rules, time accountability, and complaint resolution. Recommends trainees for commendations or disciplinary action, as appropriate.

Writes accurate, thorough and timely reports, as required.

Represents the department on various standing and ad hoc committees, as required.

Acts as an expert witness for WMATA in litigation.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to determine specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

