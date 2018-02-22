Job Description

Department Marketing Statement:

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Information Science, Computer Science, Mathematics, Finance, Business or Public Administration. Must have six (6) years of progressively responsible technical experience in, and knowledge of diversified technical level information systems and data processing management in a large organization. Extensive knowledge and experience in one or more of the following systems: Fare Collecting System, credit/debit switch and its integration tools. Ability to install, manage, and performance tuning of BEA Weblogic/Apache, Oracle Database, J2EE programming, or enterprise data warehouse systems is required.

Or, an equivalent combination of post-high school education and eight (8) years of progressively responsible technical experience in and knowledge of diversified technical level information systems and data processing management in a large organization. Extensive knowledge and experience in one or more of the following systems: Fare Collecting System, credit/debit switch and its integration tools. Ability to install and manage BEA Weblogic/Apache, Oracle Database, J2EE programming, or enterprise data warehouse systems is required.

Medical Group:



Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Job Summary/Duties:



This is a senior technical specialist position to support Metro’s information technology systems and technology applications. The candidate must have in-depth knowledge of the features of the regional fare collection and customer service systems related to the development, implementation, integration, customization and maintenance of these systems. The incumbent implements IT project activities in accordance with the Authority’s IT Strategic Plan, and evaluates, and develops system architecture and functions across the Authority for potential automation. The incumbent has extensive latitude for independent judgment and action within general guidelines provided by the Program Manager. The incumbent provides technical applications support to users, which involves answering questions on function and usage of products, investigating, managing, tracking and resolving support issues related to the database and functions of the application(s), providing training to users, and performing application upgrades.



Participates in and oversees the activities of analysis, design, development, implementation, and support of assigned enterprise complex projects.

Interfaces with other offices to ensure commitment to support or use the Authority’s integrated systems. Consults with and informs user departments of system requirements, operating difficulties and problem resolution, and future enhancements and modifications.

Leads problem resolutions related to system design and implementation reviews, and recommends approval of functional and technical design documents, implementation of systems, program enhancements, and modification to assigned application.

Prepares or assists in the preparation of scope of work, project proposals, or requests for proposals to buy, revise, or design, and install application systems.

Represents OIT at meetings and conferences with consultants, contractors, and other stakeholders of assigned systems.

Provides input and monitors expenditures against project budgets.

Ensures project life-cycle is in compliance with WMATA standards and procedures.

Supervises plans, procures, and implements the activities of the IT projects in four key areas of OIT system development: project management, quality assurance and quality control, risk management, and scheduling.

Provides leadership based on best practices from all offices, a keen understanding of strategic priorities, and the ability to anticipate the Authority’s IT requirements.

Oversees the administration of a Quality Control program and ensures that proper development-to-production of new systems and enhancements to existing systems are in compliance with approved standards.

Directs and performs the acquisition and contract negotiation of software products; conducts business requirement analysis and data integration studies using intelligent transportation standards.

Recommends, analyzes, evaluates, and implements system changes to determine feasibility, alternative solutions, and back out procedures.

Keeps abreast of current developments in the field of Information Technology; develops innovative solutions to a wide range of applications to promote a leadership position in the field.

Prepares and presents oral/written reports/recommendations within the areas of assigned responsibility as may be appropriate.

Responsible to draft work plan definitions, allocate and manage tasks, overall deliverables and status tracking for systems integration and/or development.

Manages, directs, guides and coordinates project teams through BPR, project launch, system section and integration, data conversion/migration, QA/QC testing, training, and implementation to ensure projects are on schedule and budget. Pro-actively solve problems to ensure time lines are met.

Confer with project members to outline work plans and to assign duties, responsibilities, and scope of authority.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.