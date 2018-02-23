This is a non-supervisory scientific position in the General Chapters Group within the Compendial Science Department. The incumbent is responsible for providing support in the development and revision of general USP-NF chapters and supports USP Expert Committees and associated Expert Panels.

Most of the activities are related to the development of USP standards related to pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing including but not limited to: analytical techniques applicable to physical characterization of materials, in-process testing, process analytical technology, spectroscopy, etc.

These activities will require the critical evaluation of relevant documents and other information, the performance of literature searches on related topics and the development and drafting of pertinent documents for other scientific staff and/or Expert Committee review.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Works closely with a team of high-performing scientists responsible for the development and revision of documentary standards

Facilitates all aspects of the development and revision of USP-NF General Chapters, from development of the initial proposal to the publication of the documentary standard.

Evaluates and analyzes supporting data, and translates into USP editorial style and format.

Assists in the activities of the USP Expert Committees and Advisory Panels, as needed.

Responds to telephone and written inquiries pertaining to USP-NF monographs and General Chapters included in the USP-NF.

Serves as a member on USP cross-functional teams, as needed

Keeps abreast of current trends and developments in related scientific fields.

Communicates with other USP departments regarding projects related to continuous manufacturing and related topics.

Works closely with the Principal Investigator – PCM to provide the scientific and technical input to USP’s broader PCM strategy Performs other related duties as required



Basic Qualifications

Associate Scientific Liaison:

Ph.D. degree in Chemistry, Engineering or a related field and five (5) years of relevant experience, or an M.S. and seven (7) years of experience in analytical development for pharmaceuticals.

Scientific Liaison:

Ph.D. degree in Chemistry, Engineering, or a related field and eight (8) years of relevant experience, or an M.S. and ten (10) years of relevant experience in analytical development for pharmaceuticals.

Senior Scientific Liaison:

Ph.D. degree in Chemistry, Engineering, or a related field and ten (10) years of relevant experience, or an M.S. and twelve (12) years of relevant experience in analytical development for pharmaceuticals. In addition, at least 5 years of this experience should be in a regulated pharmaceutical environment applying USP standards.

Principal Scientific Liaison

Ph.D. degree in Chemistry, Engineering, or a related field and ten (10) years of relevant experience, or an M.S. and thirteen (13) years of relevant experience in analytical development for pharmaceuticals. In addition, at least 6 years of this experience should be in a regulated pharmaceutical environment applying USP standards. Critical success factors that must be demonstrated for Principal Scientific Liaison:

track record of proven results and scientific impact,

leading functional/technical expertise in one or more areas

strong leadership capabilities, including ability to resolve complex scientific issues, and influencing without authority

experience in conducting cross-functional teams, working on complex challenges

Experience with analytical techniques used for process control (i.e. spectroscopic methods used in PAT environment) is required

Experience with physical characterization of materials is required

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with real-time release approaches and equivalence determination between analytical procedures is preferred

Able to establish and nurture relationships with individuals of varying backgrounds and learning styles.

Able to operate independently where appropriate, yet understands when to escalate issues and how to establish effective working relationships.

Strong presentation and communication skills (written and oral).

Well-developed organizational, interpersonal communications, negotiation, writing, and strong listening skills.

Practical experience in scientific, analytical techniques.

Project Management skills required.

Knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and the associated regulatory framework is essential.

Must be able to share technical information with non-technical or non-scientific staff, and to communicate effectively with representatives from pharmaceutical companies, government, and academic institutions.

Experience with, and knowledge of the USP-NF is preferred.

