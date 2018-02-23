The (Senior) Program Manager is a non-supervisory position in the Portfolio & Program Management (PPM) Department reporting to the Department Director. The incumbent in this role will be responsible for portfolio management and synchronizing global documentary standard and reference material development for USP Excipient and possible other Program Unit standards across Science and Global Laboratory Operations Divisions. Working in a global, matrix environment the role will actively collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders across Divisions at all organizational levels within a governance structure to develop, implement and manage a synchronized operational production plan. In this role the incumbent will balance routine program management work with cross-functional business process development and new capability building responsibilities. Other responsibilities include contributing to PPM Department and organizational continuous improvement initiatives as assigned.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Develop documentary standard and reference material production plan in collaboration with cross-functional team and manage plan performance

Create and maintain project dashboard to communicate project performance within Program Unit governance

Lead cross-functional team to synchronize operational work and resolve roadblocks

Identify and manage issues to resolution with cross-functional Team, and escalate appropriately to governance bodies

Develop communication plan to proactively engage key stakeholders

Lead routine portfolio management activities including forecasting, annual operational plan development, regular performance reporting and risk management

Lead cross-functional business process development including improvement initiatives and new capability building

Apply project management best practices to fulfill responsibilities

Actively contribute to PPM Department initiatives

Perform other responsibilities as assigned

Basic Qualifications

B.S. or B.A. in a science based discipline for a Program Manager a minimum of five (5) years, or for a Senior Program Manager (8) years or M.S. with (5) years direct and broad experience managing projects preferably in pharmaceutical, biotechnology or life science industry product development. Advanced degree preferred for Senior Program Manager. Experience managing or leading multiple, complex, cross-functional projects is essential and global team management experience is highly preferred.

Preferred Qualifications

Strong project lifecycle and project management knowledge and skills, and direct experience creating and using project management tools

Demonstrated ability to manage cross-functional teams within a global governance

Able to effectively prioritize and efficiently manage multiple projects

Demonstrated experience with project championing and ownership

Ability to build effective work relationships and work collaboratively in a global setting

Strong stakeholder management skills with ability to mobilize stakeholders to results at all organizational levels

High business acumen abilities - can understand and deliver on business objectives

Experience in business process development or new capability building to support future state optimization

High comfort with navigating through ambiguity and frequent change, and course-adjusting in the moment

Demonstrated ability to distill project information and complexities into actions and meaningful outcomes

Demonstrated initiative and resourcefulness with good judgement about what can work

Strong influence, negotiation and conflict resolution skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with audience appropriate awareness

Advanced critical thinking and problem solving skills

Proficient in project management software use

PMP certification together with demonstrated job application of knowledge is a plus

Supervisory Responsibilities

No

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular