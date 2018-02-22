Now hiring General Managers for Shake Shack at Cabin John, MD!



SHAKE SHACK GENERAL MANAGER

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. With our fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community-gathering place unlike any other. As we experience tremendous growth, our leaders are the driving force to our continued success.

We bring together caring, warm, fun, and intelligent people who love to serve. We are seeking a Restaurant General Manager to join our team. This is an excellent career development opportunity for a food service professional with 3-5 years of general management experience.

As a Restaurant General Manager, you will be responsible for helping to lead and drive the daily operations of your Shake Shack location. You will oversee the kitchen and dining room to ensure a positive guest experience. You will lead our Team Members, Trainers and all Managers and will be responsible for all functions that ensure a smooth operation. We will provide a 13-week training program with hands-on application and certification program to prepare you for success.

How can YOU contribute to our unique and growing company with 10+ locations opening this year?

In the Restaurant Manager role, you must be self-motivated, positive, and possess a passion for fostering a great sense of teamwork in a warm and caring environment of hospitality. We are seeking experienced professionals with a talent for leading and inspiring others.

Requirements Include:

3-5 years of Restaurant General Management experience in a high volume, fast-paced restaurant environmentAbility to learn and train others on all aspects of the Shack operations

Ability to drive hospitality and inspire others to do so

Must exhibit an aptitude for leading, coaching, and driving excellence at every level

Understanding of financial aspects of business operations

Responsibilities include:

Overseeing inventory, quality and safety

Leading and developing their team while leading and developing community relations

Managing all functions on our daily checklist

Handling payroll and scheduling

Managing the facility while upholding our standards of excellence and hospitality

Our Benefits include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401K Plan with Company Match

Paid Time Off

Professional Career Development

Discounted Fitness Programs

Choice of Global Cash Card or Direct Deposit

About Us

Beginning as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park, Shake Shack was created by Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and best-selling author of Setting the Table. Shack Fans lined up daily, making the cart a resounding success, and donating all proceeds back to the park beautification efforts. A permanent stand was eventually built…and the rest is Shack history! With our roots in fine dining and giving back to the community, we are committed to high quality food served with a high level of hospitality. Our team members enjoy a positive work environment that is deeply committed to the philosophy that we "Stand for Something Good."

We are expanding across the U.S. and around the world!

Join a unique team with a culture unlike any other!

Apply today!

Equal Opportunity Employer