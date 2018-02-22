Programmer/Software Developer
- Location
- Herndon, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 29, 2018
- Ref
- PRODEV
- Function
- IT, Software Developer
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
NACHA – The Electronic Payments Association, is a dynamic trade association located in Herndon, Virginia. NACHA facilitates the evolution and use of electronic payments by providing rules and standards leadership and other industry needs via its education, advocacy, inclusive engagement and dialogue. Through its collaborative self-governing model, NACHA manages the development, administration and rules for the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network – one of the largest, safest, and most reliable payment systems in the world. Annually, it supports more than 24 billion electronic payments, valued at more than $41 trillion. By universally connecting all financial institutions in the U.S., the Network supports consumer, business and government payments by moving money and information directly from one bank account to another through Direct Deposit and Direct Payment via ACH transactions.
NACHA is currently seeking a full-time Programmer/Software Developer to join the NACHA team in Herndon, Virginia. This position would report directly to the Senior Director, Systems Technology.
Job Summary
The organizational objectives for this position are to: support the growing ACH Network Administration Services division with internal application development, engage with software contractors in the development of NACHA’s custom applications provide technical support to the staff, and assist with the overall support and maintenance of the NACHA enterprise-level network. As a member of the IT department, this person will monitor all facets of NACHA’s computer network, proprietary software deployments, Microsoft technologies, and assist in troubleshooting all issues that impact data transmission and connectivity of all internal and external systems.
Essential Functions/Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- A Full Stack Developer/Integrator
- Design and develop internal applications using the following technologies:
- .Net Core Framework, C#, JQuery, Angular
- HTML5, CSS/Bootstrap, Entity Framework
- Microsoft Visual Studio, ASP.NET,
- Or other programming languages as necessary
- Optimize and support existing systems as required
- API development connecting legacy systems
- Git or any other Version Control Tools
- REST API, API architect, API management tools (Swagger, Mulesoft ,APIgee), Jira, Confluence
- An Understanding of APIGee and API Gateway Infrastructure
- Experience with JSON Schemas and RAML
- Advanced skills implementing API Service architectures (SOAP, REST) using any of the market leading API Management tools such as Apigee and frameworks such as Spring Boot for Microservices
- Significant understanding of Microservice patterns & concepts & its application in problem solving
- Ability to work in either a Waterfall or Agile environment.
- Working with Azure SQL, MS Azure Services, DevOps, SSIS, SSRS
- Desired skills Working in Azure’s Cloud Environment (PaaS & IaaS)
- Manage and perform SQL Server administration and data sanitization
- Requirements gathering skills is a must.
- Documentation and developing prototypes as necessary.
- Develop/maintain up to date system documentation.
- A comprehensive understanding of mobile app development, deployment and supporting infrastructure.
- Testing functional and technical code implementation.
- Creating unit test cases.
- Team player is a must.
- Provide effective user training and support.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Detail oriented
Desired Background
- Experience with custom applications and firewall configurations
- Experience with VMWare virtual systems a plus
- Ability to assist with management of the Active Directory Network and Windows Server 2008/2012 R2 environment and the internal enterprise-level Network
- Administrative experience in a Windows Server 2008/2012 Domain Network
- Desired proficiency with MS operating systems and software
Unique Working Conditions
- Reasonable availability for on-call support calls and off-hours maintenance required
Minimum Qualifications
Candidate should have a college degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience as an IT professional with demonstrated skills administering computer networks. Candidate is preferred to have at least 1 to 3+ years of coding experience. College coding classes will be considered.
Success Factors
As part of the Administrative Services group, the Systems Technology Department provides support to every department at NACHA. In addition to strong customer service skills, the successful candidate will have a wide variety of knowledge and skill sets, and be able to troubleshoot a wide variety of issues. Beyond subject matter and functional mastery, the successful candidate will demonstrate:
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Willingness to help staff members with technical issues
- Professionalism, responsibility and decorum
- Work as part of a team and individually
NACHA provides a comprehensive benefits package to include: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life insurance, Short- and Long-term Disability, FSA, 401k with match, Wellness Reimbursement and promotes a culture that encourages learning and development.
Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter with salary requirements and resume to NACHAJobs@nacha.org.
NACHA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
