NACHA – The Electronic Payments Association, is a dynamic trade association located in Herndon, Virginia. NACHA facilitates the evolution and use of electronic payments by providing rules and standards leadership and other industry needs via its education, advocacy, inclusive engagement and dialogue. Through its collaborative self-governing model, NACHA manages the development, administration and rules for the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network – one of the largest, safest, and most reliable payment systems in the world. Annually, it supports more than 24 billion electronic payments, valued at more than $41 trillion. By universally connecting all financial institutions in the U.S., the Network supports consumer, business and government payments by moving money and information directly from one bank account to another through Direct Deposit and Direct Payment via ACH transactions.

NACHA is currently seeking a full-time Programmer/Software Developer to join the NACHA team in Herndon, Virginia. This position would report directly to the Senior Director, Systems Technology.

Job Summary

The organizational objectives for this position are to: support the growing ACH Network Administration Services division with internal application development, engage with software contractors in the development of NACHA’s custom applications provide technical support to the staff, and assist with the overall support and maintenance of the NACHA enterprise-level network. As a member of the IT department, this person will monitor all facets of NACHA’s computer network, proprietary software deployments, Microsoft technologies, and assist in troubleshooting all issues that impact data transmission and connectivity of all internal and external systems.

Essential Functions/Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

A Full Stack Developer/Integrator

Design and develop internal applications using the following technologies:

.Net Core Framework, C#, JQuery, Angular

HTML5, CSS/Bootstrap, Entity Framework

Microsoft Visual Studio, ASP.NET,

Or other programming languages as necessary

Optimize and support existing systems as required

API development connecting legacy systems

Git or any other Version Control Tools

REST API, API architect, API management tools (Swagger, Mulesoft ,APIgee), Jira, Confluence

An Understanding of APIGee and API Gateway Infrastructure

Experience with JSON Schemas and RAML

Advanced skills implementing API Service architectures (SOAP, REST) using any of the market leading API Management tools such as Apigee and frameworks such as Spring Boot for Microservices

Significant understanding of Microservice patterns & concepts & its application in problem solving

Ability to work in either a Waterfall or Agile environment.

Working with Azure SQL, MS Azure Services, DevOps, SSIS, SSRS

Desired skills Working in Azure’s Cloud Environment (PaaS & IaaS)

Manage and perform SQL Server administration and data sanitization

Requirements gathering skills is a must.

Documentation and developing prototypes as necessary.

Develop/maintain up to date system documentation.

A comprehensive understanding of mobile app development, deployment and supporting infrastructure.

Testing functional and technical code implementation.

Creating unit test cases.

Team player is a must.

Provide effective user training and support.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Detail oriented

Desired Background



Experience with custom applications and firewall configurations

Experience with VMWare virtual systems a plus

Ability to assist with management of the Active Directory Network and Windows Server 2008/2012 R2 environment and the internal enterprise-level Network

Administrative experience in a Windows Server 2008/2012 Domain Network

Desired proficiency with MS operating systems and software

Unique Working Conditions

Reasonable availability for on-call support calls and off-hours maintenance required

Minimum Qualifications

Candidate should have a college degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience as an IT professional with demonstrated skills administering computer networks. Candidate is preferred to have at least 1 to 3+ years of coding experience. College coding classes will be considered.



Success Factors

As part of the Administrative Services group, the Systems Technology Department provides support to every department at NACHA. In addition to strong customer service skills, the successful candidate will have a wide variety of knowledge and skill sets, and be able to troubleshoot a wide variety of issues. Beyond subject matter and functional mastery, the successful candidate will demonstrate:

Strong troubleshooting skills

Willingness to help staff members with technical issues

Professionalism, responsibility and decorum

Work as part of a team and individually

NACHA provides a comprehensive benefits package to include: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life insurance, Short- and Long-term Disability, FSA, 401k with match, Wellness Reimbursement and promotes a culture that encourages learning and development.

Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter with salary requirements and resume to NACHAJobs@nacha.org.

NACHA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



