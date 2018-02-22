Healthcare Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company:
A preferred Sparks Group partner in the Chantilly area is seeking Healthcare Call Center Representatives with a passion for customer service and patient care! These contract-to-hire opportunities won't last long so qualified candidates should apply now or call our Chantilly office at 703-620-6444.
Responsibilities:
- Manage a heavy volume of outbound calls
- Concisely explain health benefits of insurance plans and encourage patients to take advantage of all offerings
- Scheduling of health assessments
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Previous call center experience in a healthcare environment is preferred
- Previous phone sales experience is highly desired
- Ability to work 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Monday - Friday
- Strong tenure in previous positions is required
- Excellent phone etiquette and communication skill
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
