Healthcare Call Center Representative

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Chantilly, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 29, 2018
Ref
AD216311
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

A preferred Sparks Group partner in the Chantilly area is seeking Healthcare Call Center Representatives with a passion for customer service and patient care! These contract-to-hire opportunities won't last long so qualified candidates should apply now or call our Chantilly office at 703-620-6444.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage a heavy volume of outbound calls
  • Concisely explain health benefits of insurance plans and encourage patients to take advantage of all offerings
  • Scheduling of health assessments

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Previous call center experience in a healthcare environment is preferred
  • Previous phone sales experience is highly desired
  • Ability to work 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Monday - Friday
  • Strong tenure in previous positions is required
  • Excellent phone etiquette and communication skill

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

