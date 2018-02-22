Contract Membership Administrator

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Reston, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 29, 2018
Ref
AD216312
Function
Administrative
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

A Sparks Group partner in Reston is seeking a contract Membership Administrator for the next 1 - 2 months. Qualified candidates should apply now or call our office at 703-620-6444.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist members with any requests or updates to contact/membership information
  • Manage renewals
  • Enroll new members
  • Maintain data integrity within membership database
  • Manage the timeline for membership-related projects
  • Administrative support to various project groups within the membership department
  • Perform market research
  • Track projects and manage survey reporting

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • 2 -3 years of experience in a membership role
  • Ability to interview/begin work immediately
  • Experience with membership databases is required (exposure to Personify is highly desired)
  • Excellent communication skills are required (written and verbal)

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

