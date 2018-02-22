Contract Membership Administrator
Job Summary/Company:
A Sparks Group partner in Reston is seeking a contract Membership Administrator for the next 1 - 2 months. Qualified candidates should apply now or call our office at 703-620-6444.
Responsibilities:
- Assist members with any requests or updates to contact/membership information
- Manage renewals
- Enroll new members
- Maintain data integrity within membership database
- Manage the timeline for membership-related projects
- Administrative support to various project groups within the membership department
- Perform market research
- Track projects and manage survey reporting
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- 2 -3 years of experience in a membership role
- Ability to interview/begin work immediately
- Experience with membership databases is required (exposure to Personify is highly desired)
- Excellent communication skills are required (written and verbal)
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
