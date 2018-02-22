Job Summary/Company:

A Sparks Group partner in Reston is seeking a contract Membership Administrator for the next 1 - 2 months. Qualified candidates should apply now or call our office at 703-620-6444.

Responsibilities:

Assist members with any requests or updates to contact/membership information

Manage renewals

Enroll new members

Maintain data integrity within membership database

Manage the timeline for membership-related projects

Administrative support to various project groups within the membership department

Perform market research

Track projects and manage survey reporting

Qualifications/Background Profile:

2 -3 years of experience in a membership role

Ability to interview/begin work immediately

Experience with membership databases is required (exposure to Personify is highly desired)

Excellent communication skills are required (written and verbal)

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



