Centre Law & Consulting is seeking a Contracts Administrator to oversee and track new and existing contract requirements. This role is an integral part of the federal contracts and training team and helps support Centre’s growth strategies.

Essential Responsibilities and Duties:

Manage all of Centre's federal contract requirements, including various pricing contracts; firm-fixed price, cost plus, cost plus fixed fee, time and materials and contract vehicles; IDIQ, BPA, GSA

Cradle-to-grave contracts management, which includes pre-award contract support, post-award administration, modification, renewal, extension, compliance and close out

Independently review, draft, negotiate, and revise agreements with teaming partners, subcontractors, and instructors including NDAs, technical instructions, task orders, subcontracts, teaming agreements, and commercial contracts

Evaluate solicitations and provide interpretation regarding contractual rights and obligations, risks and mitigations, organizational conflict of interest, Federal Acquisition Regulations, Department of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations and Cost Accounting Standards

Initiate, track, and monitor contract changes, invoicing and payment, correspondence, and associated documentation.

Prepare technical contract writing, price assumptions, certifications, and representations for inclusion into proposals. Work with the proposal writer to draft responses to RFPs, package final proposal, provide compliance review, and submit final approved proposal.

Prepare FOIA requests

Constant communication with contracting officers and contracting officer representatives to ensure deliverable requirements were completed timely, accurately, and within budget

Manage Centre’s GSA schedule and serve as the primary negotiator for all modifications

Maintain up to date company records in SAM, the WOSB Repository, and CPARS

Maintain all contract files and develop contract intake forms

Research new opportunities through FPDS, FedConnect, FedBizOpps, eBuy and other government procurement sources

Develop and maintain a tracking system to identify potential opportunities

Work with Centre instructors and on-site training manager to ensure compliance with all contractual terms and conditions

Timely responses to all customers and subcontractor inquiries and issues

Support contracts as our facility security officer

Successful candidate will meet the following qualifications: