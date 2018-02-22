Superintendents

Employer
William H. Metcalfe & Sons, Inc.
Location
Clinton, Maryland
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 29, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Construction Manager
Industry
Real Estate / Property Management
Hours
Full Time

Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas. Must be able to communicate with building superintendents, customers and company personnel, have strong knowledge of mechanical and building codes, be able to perform sheetmetal takeoffs and cut sheets for shop fabrication and manage field installation crews.

If you have these skills or are looking to make the next step in your career, give us a call.

We offer salary based on experience, bonus opportunity, paid vacation, 401K with match, medical and dental insurance, truck reimbursement and maintenance.

Call 301-868-6330 ext 6639 if you feel you would be a good candidate.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share

Apply for Superintendents

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this