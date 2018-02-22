Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas. Must be able to communicate with building superintendents, customers and company personnel, have strong knowledge of mechanical and building codes, be able to perform sheetmetal takeoffs and cut sheets for shop fabrication and manage field installation crews.

If you have these skills or are looking to make the next step in your career, give us a call.

We offer salary based on experience, bonus opportunity, paid vacation, 401K with match, medical and dental insurance, truck reimbursement and maintenance.

Call 301-868-6330 ext 6639 if you feel you would be a good candidate.