Centre Law & Consulting is seeking a full-time Proposal Writer to assist with business development and take lead on the acquisition of new opportunities. This role is an integral part of the federal contracts and training team and helps support Centre’s growth strategies. The proposal writer will develop a proposal pipeline for full cycle proposal development that includes determining concept, gathering and formatting information, preparing drafts, and obtaining approvals.

Essential Responsibilities and Duties:

Key point of contact for business development proposal writing and planning

Writes, reviews and organizes all technical written materials including key sections, tables, exhibits, and attachments, providing graphic and layout to ensure a quality deliverable is produced

Develop proposals matrix including project nature, objectives, key personnel, deliverables, implementation, methods, timetable, staffing, budget, past performance, and evaluation

Lead proposal kick-off meetings, develop win theme, schedule meetings, action tracking, compliance oversight, writing instructions and team guidance, review team coordination, and production oversight

Provide copyediting for all proposals and verify that all the requirements are met. Quality control and proofreading all input received from staff or SMEs

Develop proposal template to enhance the presentation of text, graphics, unique selling points, consistency and tone

Develop responses to RFI, RFP, and RFQs

Work with team to gain context on the RFP and develop a project plan to complete the proposal to include quality review

Support additional writing activities to include, but not limited to job descriptions, reports, blog posts, articles, website content, etc.

Successful candidate will meet the following qualifications: