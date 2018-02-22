Proposal Writer
- Employer
- Centre Law and Consulting
- Location
- Tysons Corner, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 28, 2018
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Consulting, Government Contractor
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Centre Law & Consulting is seeking a full-time Proposal Writer to assist with business development and take lead on the acquisition of new opportunities. This role is an integral part of the federal contracts and training team and helps support Centre’s growth strategies. The proposal writer will develop a proposal pipeline for full cycle proposal development that includes determining concept, gathering and formatting information, preparing drafts, and obtaining approvals.
Essential Responsibilities and Duties:
- Key point of contact for business development proposal writing and planning
- Writes, reviews and organizes all technical written materials including key sections, tables, exhibits, and attachments, providing graphic and layout to ensure a quality deliverable is produced
- Develop proposals matrix including project nature, objectives, key personnel, deliverables, implementation, methods, timetable, staffing, budget, past performance, and evaluation
- Lead proposal kick-off meetings, develop win theme, schedule meetings, action tracking, compliance oversight, writing instructions and team guidance, review team coordination, and production oversight
- Provide copyediting for all proposals and verify that all the requirements are met. Quality control and proofreading all input received from staff or SMEs
- Develop proposal template to enhance the presentation of text, graphics, unique selling points, consistency and tone
- Develop responses to RFI, RFP, and RFQs
- Work with team to gain context on the RFP and develop a project plan to complete the proposal to include quality review
- Support additional writing activities to include, but not limited to job descriptions, reports, blog posts, articles, website content, etc.
Successful candidate will meet the following qualifications:
- BS/BA degree required
- 3+ years of exceptional proficiency developing technical responses to federal government solicitations
- Excellent technical writer with the ability to write in plain language so complex information is delivered clear and concise
- Experience developing strategic direction for proposals based on solicitation requirements
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize requests, and set expectations, meticulous attention to detail is required
- Resourceful with the ability to work independently and take ownership of proposals
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a positive approach to problem solving
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
