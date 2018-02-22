W2 Communications, a strategic communications firm specializing in aggressive awareness and credibility campaigns for technology companies, is hiring. We are looking for motivated, entry-level public relations professionals to join our growing office in McLean, Va.

This role is an integral part of the W2 Communications team, providing support for all aspects of client and agency activities and working closely with team members to ensure continued success of the firm and clients.

Responsibilities for this entry-level position include:

Research client technologies, media environment, industry and client media coverage, award and speaking opportunities relevant to client base

Develop and maintain critical account documents including status reports, media lists, awards, editorial and speaking calendars

Write/support the creation of award and speaking submissions, press releases, briefing documents, coverage notes, media pitches and other documents as needed

Understand social media platforms most relevant to our clients’ audiences as well as demonstrate the ability to draft clear, concise and compelling posts

Requirements:

BA/BS degree

Excellent oral communication skills

Ability to work efficiently and accurately (both independently and with a team) in a fast-paced environment, while exhibiting patience, diplomacy and maintaining a sense of humor

Detail-orientated

Be proactive, look for opportunities for clients and W2 Communications

Past experience, internships in public relations, corporate communications or content marketing a plus

We foster a fun and collaborative environment that values people and their ideas, creates a place for your thoughts to be heard and offers a career path that supports professional development, formalized mentorship and promotes growth from within. W2 communications offers competitive compensation and benefits packages, financial incentives, reward and recognition programs and a culture that builds a great team environment, respectful of your life outside the office. To learn more about us, visit www.w2comm.com.