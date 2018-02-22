W2 Communications, a strategic communications firm specializing in aggressive awareness and credibility campaigns for technology companies, is hiring results-driven, creative Account Executives. Successful candidates are proactive, media savvy, excellent writers and can execute day-to-day strategic PR activities across multiple accounts. The right applicants should also have experience working within and managing account teams/activities, ideally in technology company environments.

This position plays an integral role in public/media relations, corporate communications and content creation for our company and clients.

Responsibilities include:

Execute day-to-day strategic PR activities across multiple accounts

Multi-task across several account teams and work closely on with team members to achieve results

Connect with media outlets and journalists to place client stories and thought-leadership pieces as well as manage press interviews with clients

Collaborate with team members, client SMEs and executives to craft press releases, thought leadership columns, briefs, etc.

Oversee the creation and maintenance of speaking, awards, editorial calendars and more to ensure clients are receiving the most relevant opportunities to reach their core audience and increase brand/product/service awareness

Serve as a key ‘copy editor’ across accounts, ensuring accuracy of all work

Attend local PR and technology events on a regular basis

Requirements:

BA/BS degree or equivalent working experience.

Past experience (2-5 years) in public relations, corporate communications.

Experience crafting, pitching and placing stories and content in external publications/outlets

Ability to work efficiently and accurately (both independently and with a team) in a fast-paced environment, while exhibiting patience, diplomacy and maintaining a sense of humor

Detail-orientated

Be proactive, look for opportunities for clients and W2 Communications

Travel for this position is minimal, but opportunities do arise

We foster a fun and collaborative environment that values people and their ideas, creates a place for your thoughts to be heard and offers a career path that supports professional development, formalized mentorship and promotes growth from within. W2 Communications offers competitive compensation and benefits packages, financial incentives, reward and recognition programs and a culture that builds a great team environment, respectful of your life outside the office.