W2 Communications Seeks Experienced PR Pros
- Employer
- W2 Communications
- Location
- McLean, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 23, 2018
- Function
- Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
W2 Communications, a strategic communications firm specializing in aggressive awareness and credibility campaigns for technology companies, is hiring results-driven, creative Account Executives. Successful candidates are proactive, media savvy, excellent writers and can execute day-to-day strategic PR activities across multiple accounts. The right applicants should also have experience working within and managing account teams/activities, ideally in technology company environments.
This position plays an integral role in public/media relations, corporate communications and content creation for our company and clients.
Responsibilities include:
- Execute day-to-day strategic PR activities across multiple accounts
- Multi-task across several account teams and work closely on with team members to achieve results
- Connect with media outlets and journalists to place client stories and thought-leadership pieces as well as manage press interviews with clients
- Collaborate with team members, client SMEs and executives to craft press releases, thought leadership columns, briefs, etc.
- Oversee the creation and maintenance of speaking, awards, editorial calendars and more to ensure clients are receiving the most relevant opportunities to reach their core audience and increase brand/product/service awareness
- Serve as a key ‘copy editor’ across accounts, ensuring accuracy of all work
- Attend local PR and technology events on a regular basis
Requirements:
- BA/BS degree or equivalent working experience.
- Past experience (2-5 years) in public relations, corporate communications.
- Experience crafting, pitching and placing stories and content in external publications/outlets
- Ability to work efficiently and accurately (both independently and with a team) in a fast-paced environment, while exhibiting patience, diplomacy and maintaining a sense of humor
- Detail-orientated
- Be proactive, look for opportunities for clients and W2 Communications
- Travel for this position is minimal, but opportunities do arise
We foster a fun and collaborative environment that values people and their ideas, creates a place for your thoughts to be heard and offers a career path that supports professional development, formalized mentorship and promotes growth from within. W2 Communications offers competitive compensation and benefits packages, financial incentives, reward and recognition programs and a culture that builds a great team environment, respectful of your life outside the office.
