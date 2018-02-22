Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, including audio and video tapes, charts, and language samples. Advises and ensures the development and follow through of appropriate classroom adaptations to ensure maximum learning and communication. Provide therapy services to children/adults with developmental delays and/or disabilities. Establishes and maintains professional and cooperative relationships with parents, guardians, outside specialist and agencies.



The ideal candidate has a Master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology and a Certificate of Clinical Competence (CCC) in Speech-Language Pathology from ASHA. Clinical Fellows (CF) will also be considered. Previous experience working with children or adults with intellectual disabilities is preferred.