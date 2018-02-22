Speech-Language Pathologist

Employer
St. Coletta of Greater Washington
Location
Washington, District Of Columbia
Salary
N/A
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 29, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, School and Teaching
Industry
Education, Social Services and Mental Health
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, including audio and video tapes, charts, and language samples.  Advises and ensures the development and follow through of appropriate classroom adaptations to ensure maximum learning and communication.  Provide therapy services to children/adults with developmental delays and/or disabilities.  Establishes and maintains professional and cooperative relationships with parents, guardians, outside specialist and agencies.

The ideal candidate has a Master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology and a Certificate of Clinical Competence (CCC) in Speech-Language Pathology from ASHA. Clinical Fellows (CF) will also be considered. Previous experience working with children or adults with intellectual disabilities is preferred.

 

 

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this