Definition Under general supervision of the House Manager, the incumbent is responsible for teaching and supervising a class of special needs students utilizing various techniques to promote learning. Duties include planning, organizing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating class activities, developing Individualized Education Plans (IEP) and working with assigned staff, therapists and students to achieve the IEP goals and objectives. The incumbent is responsible for supervising assigned students and classroom staff insuring that students and staff are compliant with all school policies and procedures. This position requires close supervision of students which includes the ability to keep up with running children and or to lift or assist with lifting students is essential to perform this task. An important aspect of the job is gaining knowledge of and implementing the assigned student's Individual Education Plan goals and objectives as well as ensuring accurate data collection and documentation of same In accordance with the federal wage-hour laws, this is a salaried position and is not subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act's (FLSA) minimum wage and overtime pay requirements.

Other Performance Measures: Successful performance on the job requires following safety guidelines and policies to reduce accident or injury to self or students, school dress standards, proper attendance and leave policies, and compliance with other policies set forth in the Employee Handbook. Creativity, initiative and effective problem solving is also important to the success of the incumbent.

Examples of Essential Functions Supervise and evaluate classroom staff, providing training, instruction and support. Assume primary responsibility for every student in the class and their total programming needs. Supervise students during emergency drills, assemblies, play periods and community-based instruction; the ability to keep up with running children and or to lift or assist with lifting students is essential to perform this task. Accept responsibility for all policies and procedures. Develop and implement an IEP for each child, assessing both formally and informally, areas of strength and areas of need. Develop functional behavior assessments, behavior intervention plans, or other reports (ESY, justification for one-to-one, etc.) as needed. Deliver appropriate instruction. Provide written plans and activities for classroom staff. Prepare quarterly progress reports. Collect data using a variety of methods including charts, videos, photographs, language samples, observation, task analysis, student portfolios, theme and project-based performance. Utilize all in-house resources to complement the classroom. Make appropriate referrals for additional services or evaluations as needed. Write incident reports as needed and review for accuracy incident reports written by support staff. Ensure that support staff complete necessary incident reports. Lead weekly team meetings to develop theme-based plans and activities, individualizing for each student as appropriate to their needs. Complete weekly team meeting notes that reflect therapists' participation and assignments for assistants. Coordinate with other teachers and staff during team meetings. Provide and have available daily written plans (lesson plan books). Take primary responsibility for medications when the nurse is absent or while on Community Based outings. Actively participates in the school swimming program, which includes wearing appropriate swimwear and assisting students while in the water. Attend all weekly staff meetings, read staff meeting notes and accept responsibility for information presented. Attend and participate in all staff development meetings. Lead and schedule student staffing with House Manager or Assistant Principal and other staff as needed. Attend up to four meetings per year outside the school day to include "Back To School Night" and the mid-year parent conference. Establish and maintain professional, caring, cooperative relationships with parents, guardians, outside specialists and agencies. Foster a cooperative classroom atmosphere. Assist in maintenance of the physical environment of the school. Actively lead a committee. The essential functions of this position as described herein require the ability to exert moderate physical effort in light work, typically involving some combination of bending, stooping, squatting, reaching, kneeling, crouching, crawling and brisk walking, and which may involve lifting, carrying, pushing and/or pulling of objects and materials of moderate weight (40 lbs.). Most tasks require oral communication, visual and hearing perception, and the ability to get around the classrooms, cafeteria, gym, campus, etc. The ability to keep up with running children and or to lift or assist with lifting students is essential. Clearly communicate the mission of the school to the community. Support overall school mission through volunteer opportunities. Maintain confidentiality of parent, student and staff personal identifiable information. Other duties as assigned.

Essential Duties Specific to TEACHERS OF STUDENTS AGES 14 AND OLDER

Place typed evidence of job sampling awareness in individual student transition portfolios (e.g., Community-based trips to work places, lesson plans to increase student awareness of community workers, etc.) for students ages 14 and 15. Complete Employability Inventories (Brigance) and/or Life Skills Assessments (in addition to functional academic or vocational assessments) for students ages 16 and older. Document attempts, significant supports needed or why even with support a work program may not be appropriate. Place typed documentation in transition portfolios (for students 16 and older who need extensive supports to work or cannot go to work). Work with vocational coordinator regarding data gathered at job sampling work sites (for students 16 and older). Use all data from formal and informal measures to write vocational assessments. Complete transition portfolios as directed by the Vocational Coordinator and Assistant Principal.

Required Qualifications: Knowledge and understanding of students with cognitive disabilities, autism and multiple disabilities. Ability to evaluate problems and progress of assigned students. Ability to work with parents, aides and specialists in developing a constructive and healthful learning environment. Ability to learn and adapt new methods and techniques. Ability to supervise, train and discipline assigned staff. Requires strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate verbally and in writing. Successful completion of the required training courses within a specified period of time. Tuberculosis screening to assure no significant risk to the health and safety of others. Successfully passing a criminal background investigation.

Examples of Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Knowledge of the principles and practices of teaching. Knowledge of instructional methods applicable to the field of special education. Knowledge of current literature, trends and sources of information in the field of special education. Skill in assessing and evaluating students with special needs. Ability to evaluate critically the achievements of students and to give assignments according to their interests and ability. Ability to prepare lesson plans and organize a meaningful instructional program. Ability to maintain records, and prepare reports and correspondence related to the work. Ability to communicate effectively with others. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence using English grammar and spelling.

Sensory Requirements Most tasks require visual perception and discrimination. Some tasks require oral communications ability. Some tasks require the ability to perceive and discriminate sounds.