Under general supervision, an incumbent in this position is responsible for the safety and well being of adult program participants. Work requires patience, compassion, understanding and the desire to help individuals with disabilities become as self-sufficient as possible. Duties may include implementing Individual Service Plans to assist the adult program participant in everyday life skills such as personal hygiene, utilizing public transportation, attending community activities and performing volunteer and paid work; and assisting adult program participants in performing tasks associated with those activities. Such assistance may require the incumbent to lift and position physically disabled adults. Based on work location, Adult Program Assistant receives general supervision and direction from the Adult Program Coordinators. Essential Functions Provide daily assistance to adult participants in areas such as physical care, toileting, feeding, medication administration, mobility and other daily activities. Such assistance may require the ability to keep up with running program participants and or to lift or to assist with lifting adult program participants is essential to perform this task. Plan and provide age appropriate activities for adult program participants with Adult Program Coordinators. Research and plan activities and outings in the community for participants. Plan and provide activities that assist participants in achieving their goals. May provide job development, coaching, or support for paid and/or volunteer work for program participant(s). May provide initial and ongoing training, coaching, mentoring and counseling in areas of appropriate work attitudes and skills specific to the individual's employment. Provide instruction in use of public transportation Accompany and supervise participants on community outings or to job sites. Assist program participants on job sites with instruction, modeling, coaching and cueing as needed. Complete required reports and paperwork in an accurate and timely manner. Complete Support Analysis Reports daily. Ensure that the vocational and non-vocational needs of the participants are being met. Maintain accurate and up-to-date participant records and information as required. Communicate with key stakeholders as needed to report on the program participant's progress, needs, health, etc. Develop and maintain appropriate working relationships with supervisors, co-workers, program participants, family members, governmental agencies, and general public. Perform other related duties as assigned. Minimum Acceptable Education and Experience Associate's degree or a minimum of a High School Diploma and prior experience working with people with intellectual disabilities Must be at least 18 years of age.

Alexandria Hours of Work 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM Wednesday 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM Friday EOE