Definition

Under general supervision of the Human Resources Director, the incumbent performs a variety of professional duties to support the human resources department. Areas of assignment may include recruitment and retention, employee relations, new hire orientation, hiring/firing, and promoting the school and adult programs.

In accordance with the federal wage-hour laws, this is a salaried position and is not subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act’s (FLSA) minimum wage and overtime pay requirements.

Other Performance Measures:

Successful performance on the job requires following safety guidelines and policies to reduce accident or injury to self or students, school dress standards, proper attendance and leave policies, and compliance with other policies set forth in the Employee Handbook. Creativity, initiative and effective problem solving is also important to the success of the incumbent.

Examples of Essential Functions

· Work with hiring managers on recruiting planning meetings.

· Efficiently and effectively fill open positions.

· Review resumes for all candidates and interview non-exempt and exempt candidates for employment.

· Conduct regular follow-up with managers to determine the effectiveness of recruiting plans and implementation.

· Develop a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.

· Research and recommend new sources for active and passive candidate recruiting.

· Write and post newspaper advertisements in local and regional papers, professional organizations, and other position appropriate venues.

· Maintain all pertinent applicant and interview data in the Human Resources Information System (HRIS).

· Coordinate and implement college recruiting initiates.

· Attend career fairs for recruiting and organization recognition.

· Develop working relationships with college officials to aid in recruiting.

· Attend college student group meetings and make presentations to increase college awareness of the organization both before and after career fairs.

· Conduct exit interviews and compile data for quarterly report.

· Ensure all pre-employment requirements are successfully completed by new hires.

· Manage criminal background check process for all employees.

· Assist with the establishment of an in-house employee training system that addresses company training needs including needs assessment, new employee orientation, on-boarding and management development.

· Assist with the investigation of employee complaints or concerns.

· Assist in writing and mailing non-selection notifications.

· Assist in preparing and mailing new employee orientation packets.

· Comply with all existing Federal and State legislation pertaining to all personnel matters; maintain minimal organizational exposure to lawsuits.

· Conduct regular follow-up with managers to determine recruitment effectiveness.

· Other duties as assigned by the Human Resources Director.

Required Qualifications:

· Knowledge of the theory, procedures, and practices of one or more of the fields of human resources.

· Knowledge of the principles and methods of public human resources administration and educational institution organization.

· Ability to interpret and follow instructions furnished verbally, in writing, diagram, or schedule form.

· Ability to read, interpret, and follow safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

· Ability to write reports and correspondence using English grammar and spelling.

· Requires strong interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate verbally and in writing.

· Successful completion of the required training courses within a specified period of time

· Tuberculosis screening to assure no significant risk to the health and safety of others.

· Successfully passing a criminal background investigation and pre-employment and random drug screenings.

Sensory Requirements

Most tasks require visual perception and discrimination. Some tasks require oral communications ability. Some tasks require the ability to perceive and discriminate sounds.

Minimum Acceptable Education and Experience :

Bachelor’s degree in human resources or related field, plus four years of progressively more responsible human resources or related experience, one of which shall have been in the recruitment of applicants for a variety of positions; or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.