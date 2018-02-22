Adult Program Coordinator Under general direction of the Adult Program Director, the incumbent is responsible for supervising a group of Program Assistants who provide direct care and instruction to adult program participants in order to develop, enhance and maintain functional and daily living skills. An important aspect of the position is developing, writing and implementing the Individual Service Plans. Work includes developing achievable goals and objectives for assigned program participants as well as working with the individuals to meet these goals and objectives. Identify, establish and manage vocational work opportunities for clients within the surrounding community. Supervision and direction are provided by the Adult Program Director.

Examples of Essential Functions Create, update and maintain adult program participant records. Create structured plans and schedule for daily activities; assist Adult Program Assistants in implementation. Provide job development/placement guidance and support for paid and volunteer work activities to assigned program participant(s). Develop, write and implement individual habilitation training and behavior programs for program participants. As assigned, assume responsibility for the daily operations of the Adult Day Program in the absence of the Director. Responsible for maintaining comprehensive case management including the accurate and timely submission of reports such as daily activity, progress, incident, attendance and statistical reports as required.

Coordinate with a wide range of resources, both internal and external, to provide meaningful services and activities for assigned program participants. Provide daily assistance to clients in areas such as physical care, toileting, meal preparation, feeding, medication administration, mobility and other daily activities requiring the ability to keep up with running program participants and or to lift or assist with lifting program participants is essential to perform this task.

Provide crisis management and intervention as needed. Complete required reports and paperwork in an accurate and timely manner. Ensure that the vocational and non-vocational needs of the clients are being met. Meet with program participant and his/her family members and significant others including representatives of community service boards and agencies, as needed to discuss the program participant's satisfaction, progress, needs, health, etc. Attend weekly staff meeting and actively participate in program planning. Attend meetings and trainings outside of the program as necessary. Ability to keep up with running program participants and or to lift or assist with lifting a program participant is essential. Clearly communicate the mission of the program to the outside community.

Examples of Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Knowledge of Medicaid laws and ensures compliance with all such regulations. Knowledge of conflict resolution and behavior management techniques. Knowledge of the legal rights of program participants. Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of unpredictable situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret instructions furnished in oral, written, diagram or schedule form. Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals. Ability to operate general office equipment, cell phones, basic computer operation/literacy. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Minimum Acceptable Education and Experience Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university and 3 years prior experience working with intellectual disabilities preferred; or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience. Ideal candidate will have a bachelor's degree and demonstrated experience in case management /vocational services. A special skill in cooking, weaving, gardening, textile, or fine arts is a plus.

Physical Demands : The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Work Environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EOE