Client Manager - Expert Witness

Employer
Barr Group
Location
Germantown, Maryland
Salary
Base + commission + benefits
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 29, 2018
Ref
Client Manager - WP
Function
Operations / Logistics, Sales
Industry
Engineering, Technology and Software
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

Client Manager – Expert Witness

Barr Group is the recognized leader in providing the Am Law 200 and the Fortune 500 with the finest software and electronics experts. Our experts are counted on by attorneys involved in litigation in the automotive, mobile, wireless, medical device, financial services, and general computing industries. As a Client Manager, you will build on our success and enhance our reputation as the go-to company for best-in-class technology experts.

This position involves building strong relationships with top attorneys at major law firms via a consultative sales approach, identifying and nurturing litigation opportunities, working with our team to find, qualify, and deliver experts on litigation projects, and managing engagements post-placement.

Key Responsibilities

Sell:

  • Create highly satisfied clients by developing strong interpersonal relationships with litigators at the Am Law 200 utilizing voice, electronic, and in-person communications
  • Identify and cultivate software and electronics expert witness placement opportunities
  • Create thorough expert search specifications from litigator interviews
  • Present best-in-class candidates
  • Manage agreement terms and conditions within Company specifications

Recruit:

  • Build relationships with software and electronics experts
  • Identify and interview a wide variety of candidates to determine their qualifications and interest in serving as an expert

Case Manage:

  • Work with experts and attorneys to place experts on litigation projects, creating proposals and negotiating placement agreements
  • Manage expert and attorney relationships post-placement

Other Duties:

  • Participate in marketing activities such as attending industry conferences
  • Advise the marketing team

Required Qualifications

  • Proven track record of excellent client service
  • At least six (6) years of experience in B2B consultative sales. Legal industry experience desired.
  • History of exceeding sales or recruiting quotas
  • Excellent interpersonal and relationship-building skills
  • Successful experience with prospecting and cold-calling
  • Understanding of the business fundamentals of multiple industries
  • Strong ability to multi-task and organize activities
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Bachelor’s degree

If you are qualified and interested, please email your resume and a cover letter to careers@barrgroup.com today.

Barr Group is privately-held and offers competitive salaries and benefits as well as opportunities for personal and professional growth. Barr Group is committed to building a diverse environment and is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, national origin, age, gender, veteran status, disability, sexual orientation, religion, or marital status.

