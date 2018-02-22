Are you and energetic caring individual who loves working with children and families? If so we would like to talk to you. We are expanding and have an immediate opening for an experienced Clinical Therapist.

The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.), headquartered in Burtonsville, Maryland, is seeking a full-time therapist to provide individual family and group psychotherapy to foster and adopted children and their families in it's Sterling, Virginia offices.

C.A.S.E. was founded in 1998, and is one of the premier organizations in the country providing innovative and specialized services to adoptive and foster families. We are seeking a skilled energetic therapist to join our team. All clinicians receive individual and group supervision and have opportunities for continuing education.

POSITION RESPONSIBLITIES:

Provide individual, family, and group psychotherapy to foster and adoptive children and their families. Conduct initial psychosocial assessments and develop treatment plans. Perform others duties as required.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS :

Master's degree in counseling, social work, or marriage and family counseling. Current licensure. 4 to 6 years clinical experience (individual, group, and/or family therapy), experience working with foster and adopted children preferred. Demonstrated understanding of loss, grief, and trauma. Experience with and commitment to providing culturally competent services with diverse client populations.

TO APPLY:

C.A.S.E. offers a competitive salary, medical, vision and dental insurance, 403(b) retirement plan, life and disability insurance, opportunities for professional development, generous holidays and annual leave. We are a friendly, flexible work environment. Interested candidates should send resume and a cover letter including salary requirement careers@adoptionsupport.org . To learn more about C.A.S.E., please visit our website, www.adoptionsupport.org