Company description:



AMIDEAST is the leading American non-profit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). We offer generous paid leave and a great 401k with up to 6% matching.



Job Description:

We are seeking a Chief Financial Officer based in Washington, D.C. The CFO will report to the Chief Executive Officer and assume a strategic role in the management of the company. The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company. This will include direct responsibility for accounting, finance, treasury, and contacts & grants. Incumbent’s responsibilities will include the following,



Responsibilities:

• You will plan, develop, organize, implement, direct and evaluate the company’s financial operations and performance

• Lead the development, implementation and enforcement of financial policies and procedures of the organization through the establishment and implementation of systems that will improve the operation and effectiveness of the finance department

• Provide professional growth and career enhancement opportunities for finance department staff in order to increase their capacity and performance

• You will manage effectively the finance department staff responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and contracts and grants

• Supervise the Controller, Directors of Contracts and Grants, Financial Planning & Analysis and Regional Finance

• Develop and present reports on the financial performance of the company to the CEO, Board, and Senior Management

• Oversee the internal and external audits of the company’s financial performance and operations

Accounting:

• Responsible for the management and integrity of AMIDEAST accounting and financial systems; ensuring standardization and consistency in all accounting processes and providing accounting oversight and guidance throughout the organization.

• Ensure that effective internal controls are in place and ensure compliance with GAAP and applicable federal, state and local regulatory laws and rules for financial and tax reporting.

• Manage the annual external audit to include planning, scope of work, and communications with the external auditor staff

• Provide oversight and guidance for all Field Office and Headquarter ancillary audits.



Regional Finance:

• Responsible for the management of the regional finance team which operates as an extension of the headquarters finance team

• Develop credibility for the finance group by providing timely and accurate analysis of budgets, financial reports and financial trends in order to assist the CEO/President, the Board and other senior executives in performing their responsibilities.

• Develop a reliable cash flow forecast process and reporting mechanism that includes minimum cash threshold to meet operating needs.

• Optimize the handling of bank and deposit relationships and initiate appropriate strategies to enhance cash position.

• Provide recommendations to strategically enhance financial performance and business opportunities.

• Evaluate and advise on the impact of long range planning, introduction of new programs/strategies and regulatory action.

• Responsible for the development and implementation of our annual budget, quarterly forecasting, proposal pricing, analysis and internal management reporting processes.

• Continual improvement of the budgeting process through education of department managers on financial issues impacting department budgets.



Contracts and Grants:

• Oversee the group’s review of partner/donor contract and grant agreements prior to approval and signing. Monitor contracts and grants management operations to ensure appropriate administration of and compliance with legal and donor requirements.

• Provide financial management advice on any donor/partner contracts into which the company may enter. Manage Procurement function

Qualifications:

• A master's degree in accounting or business administration and 20+ years of progressively responsible management experience for a major company or division of a large company

• Have experience with systems including Deltek CostPoint 7 and CER (Cognos)

• Experience working as part of an executive team, and have excellent written and oral communication skills

• Strong ability to work with staff at remote locations is essential

Requirements:

• Please provide a cover letter, resume and salary requirements





AMIDEAST is an Equal Opportunity Employer- Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation