Route Driver / Service Shred Tech

Employer
Shredding Company, Inc.
Location
Gaithersburg, Maryland
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 29, 2018
Function
Driver, Other
Industry
Delivery and Transportation, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated shred truck to locations in MD, DC & VA to secure and destroy confidential material. Independent working environment and dedicated routes. Based in Gaithersburg. MUST HAVE CLASS B CDL & local driving experience.

Responsibilities:
•Drive shred truck to customer locations
•Push/pull wheeled containers from customer's office to shred truck
•Maintain customer destruct documentation
•DOT Inspections.
•Provide exceptional Customer Service
•Other functions as necessary
 
Requirements:
•Ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Clean Criminal Back Ground.
•Professional demeanor and appearance
•Above average people skills

 



 

