Route Driver / Service Shred Tech
- Employer
- Shredding Company, Inc.
- Location
- Gaithersburg, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 29, 2018
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated shred truck to locations in MD, DC & VA to secure and destroy confidential material. Independent working environment and dedicated routes. Based in Gaithersburg. MUST HAVE CLASS B CDL & local driving experience.
Responsibilities:
•Drive shred truck to customer locations
•Push/pull wheeled containers from customer's office to shred truck
•Maintain customer destruct documentation
•DOT Inspections.
•Provide exceptional Customer Service
•Other functions as necessary
Requirements:
•Ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Clean Criminal Back Ground.
•Professional demeanor and appearance
•Above average people skills
