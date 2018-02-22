The Shredding Company is seeking FT drivers. Must be self-motivated and responsible with clean background. Duties include driving a fully automated shred truck to locations in MD, DC & VA to secure and destroy confidential material. Independent working environment and dedicated routes. Based in Gaithersburg. MUST HAVE CLASS B CDL & local driving experience.

Responsibilities:

•Drive shred truck to customer locations

•Push/pull wheeled containers from customer's office to shred truck

•Maintain customer destruct documentation

•DOT Inspections.

•Provide exceptional Customer Service

•Other functions as necessary



Requirements:

•Ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Clean Criminal Back Ground.

•Professional demeanor and appearance

•Above average people skills





