Job Description

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or a related field. A minimum of ten (10) years of progressively responsible and diversified engineering management, analysis, and technical oversight experience for an Automatic Train Control engineering program within a passenger railroad or transit environment to include interfacing with Federal oversight authorities, elected officials, and other high-level officials and directing subordinates and consultants.

Experience in lieu of education will be considered if a candidate can effectively demonstrate progressively extensive experience in engineering management, analysis, and contract oversight experience for an Automatic Train Control engineering program within a passenger railroad or transit environment to include interfacing with Federal oversight authorities, elected officials, and other high-level officials and directing subordinates and consultants.

Medical Group:



Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Job Summary/Duties:

This is a senior-level management position responsible for planning, directing, overseeing, and coordinating an effective, well-integrated, and comprehensive engineering, systems, and network program pertaining to automatic train control (ATC) and related systems and equipment. Directs the development, revision, and implementation of engineering policies, procedures, and standards and ensures that policies, procedures, and standards comply with various legal, safety, and other requirements. Directs, oversees, and monitors engineering activities of consultants to ensure fulfillment of contract specifications, timetables, budget, and other conditions and interfaces with various executive and senior-level staff of various regulatory agencies and other organizations. The incumbent directs, develops, and implements maintenance and testing practices required by WMATA and outside regulatory agencies and ensures compliance of the Systems Maintenance function to all prescribed testing and maintenance practices.

The incumbent is not responsible for signing and applying his/her seal to engineering documents (reports, drawings, and calculations for WMATA studies, estimates, designs, or analysis).

Directs the engineering staff in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronic, environmental, and industrial engineering tasks required for the effective and efficient operation and maintenance of ATC and related systems and equipment.

Directs employees and contractors in inspections, and project evaluation activities to include monitoring work schedules, budget, expenditures, and resource allocation to evaluate project conformance to overall goals and to ensure achievement of technical engineering requirements.

Plans and directs the effective planning, development and utilization of engineering and design resources for the support of planning preliminary and final design, construction, and equipment procurement for major segments of WMATA's expansion and modernization program. Maintains "in-house" capability for design and analysis for modifications, emergency repairs, and assessment of existing facilities and coordinates "in-house" designs and analyses with clients.

Directs and supervises subordinate staff to include recommending applicant selection, disciplinary actions, and resolutions of grievances, assigning duties, directing work, approving leave requests and time sheets, and ensuring appropriate staff training is provided.

Oversees the preparation and subsequent monitoring of the budget and other administrative functions pertaining to ATC and related systems and equipment for the Office of Chief, Infrastructure Services. Prepares and directs the preparation of clear, technically sound, accurate, and informative statistical, financial, progress, and other reports. Prepares executive correspondence.

Manages the configuration of the ATC system and equipment. Maintains all ATC specific documents; record drawings, maintenance procedures, inspection and test records, performance data, and other related documents.

Interfaces with all engineering and maintenance disciplines to ensure WMATA is being operated and maintained in an efficient, integrated and safe manner. Works closely with the Systems Maintenance, Rail Vehicle Engineering, Information Technology, Track Maintenance, and Safety functions to ensure full cooperation and understanding of initiatives.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

