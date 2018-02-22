Job Description

Department Marketing Statement:

WMATA is in need of strong, client-focused Technical or Corporate Recruiters to join the Talent Acquisition Team at our headquarters in DC – China Town. Ideal candidates will have extensive experience in full lifecycle support of a variety of IT, Corporate, Operations and Engineering positions. The ability to finesse a broad and diverse internal client base will be key to your success here at METRO. Does the thrill of finding a purple squirrel motivate you? Do your clients view you as a go-to for solving their recruiting needs? If you quickly answered yes to these questions, then we welcome you to apply for this exciting career opportunity.

This is for Full Time and/or Temporary, current and future needs

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree in an engineering or information technology discipline, business administration, human resources, marketing, communications, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred. Minimum of six (6) years of technical recruiting experience or in the role of placing engineering or information technology professionals.

Experience in lieu of education will be considered if candidate can effectively demonstrate progressively responsible technical recruiting experience with a minimum of eight (8) years or in the role of placing engineering and/or information technology professionals.

License:

AIRS Certification, preferred.

Information technology and/or engineering certifications, preferred.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position. Must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodation(s).

Job Summary/Duties :

The Technical Recruiter role is a specialized professional talent acquisition position within the Human Resources department. Incumbents in this role perform and manage full lifecycle recruitment and talent acquisition of technical professionals in disciplines such as engineering and/or information technology. Typical engineering positions include civil, electrical and structural engineers, construction management, and field specialists. Typical information technology positions include web and database developers, enterprise messaging engineers, application engineers/developers, GIS professionals and help desk professionals. Incumbents provide a high level of proactive and consultative services to the Authority’s technical hiring managers including perspective the availabilities of desired talent and qualifications in the market, competitiveness, creative sourcing strategies, HR and recruitment policies and procedures and employment law, etc. This role develops effective and efficient recruitment and sourcing strategies designed to yield a qualified and diverse candidate pool from which a hire decision can be made in expedient and compliant fashion.

The Technical Recruiter utilizes creative and professional recruiting methods to identify and recruit top-performing candidates for open positions, engaging in tactical and strategic sourcing methods. This recruiter role manages the candidate experience for both external applicants and employees competitively posting for new internal jobs.

As a professional level recruiter, incumbents in this role serve as search experts in one or more functional areas. This is accomplished by gaining an understanding of the business strategic direction, hiring area work environment, current and projected hiring needs, and position specifications to devise the most appropriate and effective short and long term sourcing strategies.

Consults and advises hiring managers on the overall hiring process, collaborates on job requisitions details and creation, and advises on effective candidate assessment/interview techniques. Reviews job descriptions to ensure proper advertisement format for internet job postings and target niche web sites.

Develops sourcing strategies for talented and diverse candidates through creative methods such as job posting, data mining of the internet, on-line databases, social media, internal databases, employee referrals, networking, cold calling, competitor research, career fairs, etc. Maintains a network of contacts to identify and source qualified candidates.

Researches, identifies, evaluates, and implements the use of effective diversity recruiting resources and tools. Maintains a strong pipeline of candidates to effectively meet hiring needs and business initiatives.

Maintains knowledge of the assigned business unit. Builds strong relationships with hiring managers to ensure hiring requirements are understood, anticipated and met.

Conducts initial intake and recruitment strategy meetings with hiring managers, with regular follow-up and progress updates. Partners with hiring managers to generate ideas, leverage resources, and share information that facilitates effective searches.

Proactively monitors and evaluates applicant pool and recalibrates sourcing strategy as needed.

Partners with hiring managers to generate ideas, leverage resources, and share information that facilitates effective searches.

Screens candidates for full understanding of availability, interest levels, visa status, salary range, relocation needs, and basic qualifications. Evaluates employment factors such as job experience, education, skills, training, fit with organization, and future potential.

Enables positive applicant experience through the interview and hiring process. Maintains efficient and effective communications that support the recruiting activity.

Engages with candidates as a single point of contact.

Facilitates and oversees the interview process. Administers applicant assessments as applicable as part of the screening process. Negotiates salary offers. Performs reference and background checks on candidates. Schedules new employee orientation. Completes close-out of recruitment files.

Consistently update applicant tracking system in a timely manner. Ensures compliance with established procedures, labor agreements, and applicable laws.

Ensures compliance with Federal immigration laws.

Designs and implements customized and/or niche hiring events.

May serve as the lead and/or central point of coordination for one of more specialized programs and/or process (immigration management, consultant conversion, employee referrals, pilot hiring initiatives, etc).

Generates hiring activity reports as required.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.