Carpentry Assistant

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Baltimore, Maryland
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 29, 2018
Ref
AD216295
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Carpenter, Entry Level and Intern
Industry
Other, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a growing local business that is looking for Carpentry Assistants! If you are someone who likes to work with their hands, who is comfortable in construction environments, and who can follow directions and learn quickly then this might be a great position for you! Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to get your foot in the door with an expanding company and start out on the first step towards your next career opportunity! Please reach out to us electronically or call us at 301-326-2525

Responsibilities:

  • Moving and lifting 2X4 wooden boards. 
  • Working hand in hand with carpenters and retrieving needed tools. 
  • Some ladder climbing with materials 

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • 1-2 years of experience in a warehouse setting
  • Ability to commit to consistency and reliability in a long term role 
  • Position requires a current driver's license 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

