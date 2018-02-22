Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a growing local business that is looking for Carpentry Assistants! If you are someone who likes to work with their hands, who is comfortable in construction environments, and who can follow directions and learn quickly then this might be a great position for you! Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to get your foot in the door with an expanding company and start out on the first step towards your next career opportunity! Please reach out to us electronically or call us at 301-326-2525

Responsibilities:

Moving and lifting 2X4 wooden boards.

Working hand in hand with carpenters and retrieving needed tools.

Some ladder climbing with materials

Qualifications/Background Profile:

1-2 years of experience in a warehouse setting

Ability to commit to consistency and reliability in a long term role

Position requires a current driver's license

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!