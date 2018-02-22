The Service Manager has accountability for ensuring services meet the business need and are delivered in accordance with agreed sevice levelss, managing the service lifecycle. Responsible to managing resources to deliver the IT services which they oversee, and to anticipate and troubleshoot any issues. Role is found within Technical, Operations, Application or Service Desk venues. Position manages activities through direct and indirect staff to schedule resources, provide technical direction, future planning, support, and enhancement practices for IT services. Provides leadership in the design, development, support, and implementation of technology services. Manages scope and prioritization of work assignments, paying strong attention to detail and deadlines. Promotes the use of enterprise tools and development/support standards. Interacts with user community to document business requirements, conduct process analyses, and define conceptual design. Monitors change requests to ensure best practices are being utilized. Ensures team responds to and addresses reported problems pertaining to the service performance and reliability. Evaluates employee performance and provides development and training of staff. Perform other duties as required.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: Supervisory - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Minimum 10+ years of related IT experience in lieu of education