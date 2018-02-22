Sentara Hospice is currently seeking a dynamic leader to join our Hospice Team. As a key member of our Hospice Team, you will use your leadership skills as we continue to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients and the community which we serve.This position will work with our Hospice Division at our Sentara Home Care Office in Chesapeake, VA.Must have a minimum of 2 years experience in Home Health/Hospice management and 2 years Leadership experience.Bachelor's Degree in Business, Healthcare Administration, Nursing or Therapy (Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy or Speech Therapy) strongly preferred. Will consider RN with Associate's degree or diploma RN with the condition that the RN signs a written agreement committing to enrollment ins an accredited BSN to RN program with 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining BSN within 5 years from date of hire.Master's Degree Preferred.HR management experience preferred.Sentara Home Care Services provides a full spectrum of home care services to meet the individual needs of patients. In the past, many of our patients would have had to remain in the hospital for therapy. But today, the highly skilled team of clinicians with Sentara Home Care Services partners with individual physicians to coordinate the multiple therapies and services each patient may require - from skilled nursing care and infusion therapy to respiratory care and medical equipment. Our patients also benefit at home from much of the same advanced technology available in Sentara hospitalsSentara offers excellent wages and benefits.Apply on-line today!

Assumes responsibility and accountability for operations and success of assigned areas. The Home Health or Hospice Administrator has significant strategic and financial impact on current and future success of Sentara Home Health and Hospice Services. Responsible for the coordination of the delivery of high quality services that meet or exceed customer expectations. Coordinates the implementation of new clinical services and strategic planning for services. Provides leadership and administers human resource policies and practices in a multi-skilled, multi-functional environment. Is responsible for the administration of the day to day operations. This includes coordinating and completing assigned projects to effectively support the immediate and long range objectives of the company; oversight of the eligibility of patients referred to services, planning for the services to be provided to patients and supervising their care; implementing and maintaining administrative practices, agency philosophy, goals and policies which assure compliance with applicable state and federal regulations; and, enhancing the profitability of the agency. This position also acts as a liaison with management staff and other departments throughout the company.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Home Health - 2 years, Hospice - 2 years, Supervisory - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Registered Nurse, Speech Pathologist

Skills

Required: Judgment and Decision Making, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelors degree required in Business, Healthcare Administration, Nursing or Therapy degree from an accredited college or university. Masters degree preferred. 2 years of experience in Home Health or Hospice required. 2 years of supervisory experience required. Licensed as PT, OT, ST or RN preferred. All non RN candidates will be required to have a minimum of a BS or BA in a related field. RN candidates after November 30, 2018 will be required to have a BSN. RN hires prior to November 30, 2018 will be required to sign a BSN agreement committing to enrollment in accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

External Posting Description

Full-time.

Leadership position!