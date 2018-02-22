Responsible for scheduling, pre-registration/registration, insurance verification, point of arrival reception, chart preparation and revenue cycle processes for all patients. Functions in a multi-disciplinary environment, which requires the application of excellent customer service skills.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Medical Office - 1 year

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Time Management, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One of the following four skill levels required:One year experience in medical environment or; Completion of healthcare related certificate program or; Completion of higher level of education requirements or; Transferable skills, example: one year or more in a call center, customer service application program, etc.