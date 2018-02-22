HOME HEALTH AIDE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the home.

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
High school graduate or the equivalent preferred. Succcessful completion of an accredited nurse aide program required.

