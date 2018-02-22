Performs basic and routine patient care, such as personal hygiene, toileting, meal preparation and feeding, checks vital signs, intake/output, ambulation and assists patient with transfer from/to bed, toilet and other areas of the home.

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

High school graduate or the equivalent preferred. Succcessful completion of an accredited nurse aide program required.