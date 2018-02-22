EMT-B
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced EMT-B to work Full-time (40hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of our Medical Transport operations in the Virginia Beach, VA area.
Provides Basic Life Support (BLS) treatment and ambulance transportation in the non-emergency and emergency settings.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Drivers License, EMT-Advanced, EMT-Basic
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) within in 30days of hire. EMT -Basic or EMT Enhanced are acceptable discipline specific certifications for the position. Must be qualified to operate Medical Transport emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency situations.
