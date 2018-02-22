Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced EMT-B to work Full-time (40hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of our Medical Transport operations in the Virginia Beach, VA area.

Provides Basic Life Support (BLS) treatment and ambulance transportation in the non-emergency and emergency settings.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Drivers License, EMT-Advanced, EMT-Basic

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) within in 30days of hire. EMT -Basic or EMT Enhanced are acceptable discipline specific certifications for the position. Must be qualified to operate Medical Transport emergency vehicles in both emergency and non-emergency situations.