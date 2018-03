You need to sign in or create an account to save

Optima Health Community Care is seeking an Registered Nurse to work in a Care Coordinator role servicing our valued members in the southwest region of Virginia. This is a full-time, home-based position requiring extensive travel throughout the Roanoke/Alleghany/southwest region of the state as part of our MLTSS division. Training is provided and required for one week in Hampton Roads, VA.

Responsible and accountable for the provision and facilitation of comprehensive care coordination services and quality outcomes for patients across the continuum. Promotes effective utilization and monitoring of health services, collaborates and communicates with the healthcare team and patient/caregiver to manage care and transitions. Develops and/or implements a comprehensive care plan based on assessment and evaluation of patient/caregiver needs. Functions in one of the following practice settings: Acute Care, Service Lines, Ambulatory/Community-based, Home Health, and Long Term Care.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BLS (if in a clinical setting). 1 year ¿ Nursing ¿ directly working with individuals who meet the long term and support services population criteria. For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. 3 years Case Management experience preferred.