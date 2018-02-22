FOOD SERVICE WORKER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Food Service, Server
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and supplies; maintains sanitation of all service areas and equipment. Follows departmental operating procedures for recipes, menus, quality, and all regulatory guidelines.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Certified Food Service Handler's Card (as required by local Health Department).

