MEMBER OUTREACH REP-TELEPHONIC

Expiring today

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Directly initiates outbound member outreach and education calls, following presentation scripts, and capturing health assessment and other member data as directed, using automated database. Probes for member understanding of plan benefits and rules, and assesses for barriers to access or compliance.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Clerical - 2 years, Customer Relations - 2 years, Customer Service - 2 years, Health Coaching - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Typing Speed 30+ WPM

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Two years related experience in clerical, customer relations, customer service or health plan health coaching required, experience working in team environment

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this