Directly initiates outbound member outreach and education calls, following presentation scripts, and capturing health assessment and other member data as directed, using automated database. Probes for member understanding of plan benefits and rules, and assesses for barriers to access or compliance.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Clerical - 2 years, Customer Relations - 2 years, Customer Service - 2 years, Health Coaching - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Typing Speed 30+ WPM

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Two years related experience in clerical, customer relations, customer service or health plan health coaching required, experience working in team environment