MEMBER OUTREACH REP-TELEPHONIC
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Directly initiates outbound member outreach and education calls, following presentation scripts, and capturing health assessment and other member data as directed, using automated database. Probes for member understanding of plan benefits and rules, and assesses for barriers to access or compliance.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Clerical - 2 years, Customer Relations - 2 years, Customer Service - 2 years, Health Coaching - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Typing Speed 30+ WPM
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Two years related experience in clerical, customer relations, customer service or health plan health coaching required, experience working in team environment
