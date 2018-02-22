More Details Below:

Serving Northern Virginia, including Prince William County and surrounding areas

Hours will be Monday thru Friday - NO Weekends or Holidays!

Mileage reimbursement

Experience preferred

Must be energetic and have great customer service skills

Excellent benefits (Medical, Dental, Vision, PTO, 401K/403B, Flex Account, and more)

Sentara is growing and we need your help! We are hiring a flexi (PRN) Occupational Therapist to join our Woodbridge, VA Home Care team!Sentara Home Care Services

Sentara Home Care Services provides a full spectrum of home care services to meet the individual needs of patients. In the past, many of our patients would have had to remain in the hospital for therapy. But today, the highly skilled team of clinicians with Sentara Home Care Services partners with individual physicians to coordinate the multiple therapies and services each patient may require - from skilled nursing care and infusion therapy to respiratory care and medical equipment. Our patients also benefit at home from much of the same advanced technology available in Sentara hospitals.

Plus, physicians, patients, and family members not only can have the ease of partnering with just one home care agency, but they can also benefit from the peace of mind knowing that agency is backed by Sentara, a health system nationally recognized for its excellence of care.

Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve functional mobility, relieve pain, improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury and help build or restore vocational/ daily living skills as well as general independence. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Cert in Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: Learning Strategies

Other

NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy) certification required within 6 months of eligibility. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy preferred, NBCOT (National Board Certification in Occupational Therapy).