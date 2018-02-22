PHYSICAL THERAPIST ASSISTANT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Physical Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Physical Therapist Assistant. Sentara Healthcare offers cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation, and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.
Administer physical therapy treatments and procedures under supervision of a physical therapist. May assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, and document the progress of treatment within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.
Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapy Asst
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below