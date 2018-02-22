PHYSICAL THERAPIST ASSISTANT

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Counselor and Therapist, Physical Therapist
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Physical Therapist Assistant. Sentara Healthcare offers cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation, and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Administer physical therapy treatments and procedures under supervision of a physical therapist. May assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, and document the progress of treatment within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapy Asst

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

