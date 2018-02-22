INTEGRATED CARE MANAGER
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
BLS (if in a clinical setting). For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. 3 years Case Management experience preferred. For those in Behavioral Health - Certification in de-escalation training within 15 days of hire and annually. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.