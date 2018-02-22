Responsible and accountable for the provision and facilitation of comprehensive care coordination services and quality outcomes for patients across the continuum. Promotes effective utilization and monitoring of health services, collaborates and communicates with the healthcare team and patient/caregiver to manage care and transitions. Develops and/or implements a comprehensive care plan based on assessment and evaluation of patient/caregiver needs. Functions in one of the following practice settings: Acute Care, Service Lines, Ambulatory/Community-based, Home Health, and Long Term Care.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

BLS (if in a clinical setting). For Integrated Care Management departments, specialty certification required within one year of eligibility (ACM, CCM, CCCTM or RN-BC). For other service lines, certification based on specialty area required within one year of eligibility. 3 years Case Management experience preferred. For those in Behavioral Health - Certification in de-escalation training within 15 days of hire and annually. PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population.