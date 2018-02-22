Optima Health Community Care is seeking customer-focused individual with superb multi-tasking and communications skills to work in our dynamic fast paced call center in Norfolk, VA. This is a full-time hourly position.

Responsible for all areas of customer service as it pertains to research and resolution of telephone inquiries related to Plan prescription benefits, eligibility or claim payment issues. Provide quality service and customer satisfaction through effective communication and education.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Customer Service - 2 years, Data Entry - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Pre-employment screening required.