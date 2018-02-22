CUSTOMER SERVICE REP

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 22, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Customer Service
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health Community Care is seeking customer-focused individual with superb multi-tasking and communications skills to work in our dynamic fast paced call center in Norfolk, VA. This is a full-time hourly position.

Responsible for all areas of customer service as it pertains to research and resolution of telephone inquiries related to Plan prescription benefits, eligibility or claim payment issues. Provide quality service and customer satisfaction through effective communication and education.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Customer Service - 2 years, Data Entry - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Pre-employment screening required.

