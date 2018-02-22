CUSTOMER SERVICE REP
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 22, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Customer Service
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Optima Health Community Care is seeking customer-focused individual with superb multi-tasking and communications skills to work in our dynamic fast paced call center in Norfolk, VA. This is a full-time hourly position.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Optima Health Community Care is seeking customer-focused individual with superb multi-tasking and communications skills to work in our dynamic fast paced call center in Norfolk, VA. This is a full-time hourly position.
Responsible for all areas of customer service as it pertains to research and resolution of telephone inquiries related to Plan prescription benefits, eligibility or claim payment issues. Provide quality service and customer satisfaction through effective communication and education.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Customer Service - 2 years, Data Entry - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Pre-employment screening required.